https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/putin-tells-stubb-stoere-about-possibility-of-zelensky-coming-to-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124956281.html

Putin Tells Stubb, Stoere About Possibility of Zelensky Coming to Moscow - Kremlin Aide

Putin Tells Stubb, Stoere About Possibility of Zelensky Coming to Moscow - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere that Volodymyr Zelensky could come to Moscow for direct talks, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

2026-10-27T16:37+0000

2026-10-27T16:37+0000

2026-10-27T16:37+0000

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yury ushakov

vladimir putin

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volodymyr zelensky

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"Our boss repeated, probably for the millionth time, that if Zelensky truly wants to hold direct negotiations, he should come to Moscow, where he will be provided with all the necessary conditions, including security. That is what was said," Ushakov said.Stubb and Stoere conveyed Zelensky's desire to talk directly with Putin, Ushakov said, adding that Putin explained to his counterparts when it would make sense to meet with the Ukrainian leadership.The meetings that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime MInister Jonas Gahr Store held with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, both before and after the meeting in St. Petersburg, fit into the same logic as their telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ushakov said.Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Putin had held a phone call with Stubb and Gahr Store. During the conversation, the Russian president assessed the current situation in Ukraine, recalling the root causes of the conflict. The leaders also discussed the meetings held by Witkoff in St. Petersburg and Oslo, Peskov added.Both Stubb and Gahr Store might face criticism in Europe for speaking with Putin, but they will not be "eaten alive," the Kremlin aide added.Russia is not considering who will represent Europe in negotiations on Ukraine, as this will be decided at a later stage, Yury Ushakov said."We are not considering at all who will represent Europe, as that will be decided at a much later stage. For now, we are only talking about an agreement to resume trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States," Ushakov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere agreed to talk again by phone if necessary, Ushakov added.The dialogue between Russia and the United States is proceeding, Ushakov said."The dialogue with the Americans is proceeding in a routine manner," Ushakov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/putin-finnish-president-and-norwegian-pm-agree-to-maintain-direct-contacts-1124948073.html

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russia, yury ushakov, vladimir putin, alexander stubb, moscow, kremlin, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky