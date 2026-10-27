https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/putin-finnish-president-and-norwegian-pm-agree-to-maintain-direct-contacts-1124948073.html
Putin, Finnish President and Norwegian PM Agree to Maintain Direct Contacts
Putin, Finnish President and Norwegian PM Agree to Maintain Direct Contacts
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre agreed to continue direct telephone contacts following talks held at the request of Finland and Norway, the Kremlin said.
2026-10-27T10:28+0000
2026-10-27T10:28+0000
2026-10-27T10:41+0000
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vladimir putin
alexander stubb
steve witkoff
russia
ukraine
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“At the request of the Finnish and Norwegian sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre,” the statement said.During the talks, Putin outlined Russia’s assessment of the current situation in the Ukraine conflict zone, recalling the root causes of the conflict.The Russian president emphasized that any lasting peace settlement must fully respect Russia’s legitimate security interests.“It was emphasized that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved if the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation are fully and unconditionally taken into account,” the Kremlin said.The leaders exchanged views on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, taking into account Putin’s October 21 meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg and Stubb’s and Støre’s talks with Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo the previous day. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also participated remotely in the Oslo discussions. The three leaders welcomed an agreement to resume trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November, with the talks expected to address security arrangements for both Russia and Ukraine following a complete cessation of hostilities.Putin also informed the two leaders about the launch of a US-mediated humanitarian operation near the Russian town of Alyoshki and the introduction of a temporary ceasefire along the Kherson front to facilitate the operation.Putin also drew attention to the confrontational policies of EU and NATO countries, which Moscow says are prolonging the fighting in Ukraine. “The confrontational policies of EU and NATO countries, which are leading to a prolongation of hostilities, were also highlighted,” the Kremlin said.The conversation also covered security and stability in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. According to the Kremlin, Stubb and Støre reaffirmed the importance of respecting international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation. The three leaders agreed to maintain direct communication, with the Kremlin confirming that they would “continue direct telephone contacts.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-ceased-fire-for-humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki---defense-ministry-1124945353.html
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vladimir putin, alexander stubb, steve witkoff, russia, ukraine
vladimir putin, alexander stubb, steve witkoff, russia, ukraine
Putin, Finnish President and Norwegian PM Agree to Maintain Direct Contacts
10:28 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 27.10.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the Kremlin press service reported.
“At the request of the Finnish and Norwegian sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre,” the statement said.
During the talks, Putin outlined Russia’s assessment of the current situation in the Ukraine conflict zone, recalling the root causes of the conflict.
The Russian president emphasized that any lasting peace settlement must fully respect Russia’s legitimate security interests.
“It was emphasized that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved if the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation are fully and unconditionally taken into account,” the Kremlin said.
The leaders exchanged views on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, taking into account Putin’s October 21 meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg and Stubb’s and Støre’s talks with Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo the previous day. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also participated remotely in the Oslo discussions.
The three leaders welcomed an agreement to resume trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November, with the talks expected to address security arrangements for both Russia and Ukraine following a complete cessation of hostilities.
Putin also informed the two leaders about the launch of a US-mediated humanitarian operation near the Russian town of Alyoshki and the introduction of a temporary ceasefire along the Kherson front to facilitate the operation.
“The Russian president provided information about the launch of a humanitarian operation, mediated by the United States, in the area of the Russian town of Alyoshki and the introduction of a temporary cessation of hostilities on the Kherson front for this purpose,” the statement said.
Putin also drew attention to the confrontational policies of EU and NATO countries, which Moscow says are prolonging the fighting in Ukraine.
“The confrontational policies of EU and NATO countries, which are leading to a prolongation of hostilities, were also highlighted,” the Kremlin said.
The conversation also covered security and stability in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. According to the Kremlin, Stubb and Støre reaffirmed the importance of respecting international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation.
The three leaders agreed to maintain direct communication, with the Kremlin confirming that they would “continue direct telephone contacts.”