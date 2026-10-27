https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/office-of-finnish-president-announce-phone-talks-of-leaders-of-finland-norway-with-putin-1124947750.html
Office of Finnish President Announce Phone Talks of Leaders of Finland, Norway With Putin
Office of Finnish President Announce Phone Talks of Leaders of Finland, Norway With Putin
Sputnik International
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office of the Finnish president said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T09:57+0000
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"President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store made a phone call with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday 27 October in Helsinki. The call was a follow-up of the meeting in Oslo on 20 October and held in consultation with Ukraine," the statement said. The phone conversation of the leaders of Finland and Norway with Russian President Vladimir Putin was frank and substantive, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday.The leaders of Finland and Norway initiated the call as leaders of their respective countries to discuss the diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, the office added.
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Office of Finnish President Announce Phone Talks of Leaders of Finland, Norway With Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office of the Finnish president said on Tuesday.
"President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store made a phone call with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday 27 October in Helsinki. The call was a follow-up of the meeting in Oslo on 20 October and held in consultation with Ukraine," the statement said.
The phone conversation of the leaders of Finland and Norway with Russian President Vladimir Putin was frank and substantive, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday.
"The discussion was frank and substantive. We are neighboring countries to Russia. The outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our and the broader European security. Ending the war requires direct discussions," Stubb said.
The leaders of Finland and Norway initiated the call as leaders of their respective countries to discuss the diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, the office added.