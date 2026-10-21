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Russia Needs Lasting Peace in Ukraine, Ceasefire Alone Won't Do – Kremlin
Russia Needs Lasting Peace in Ukraine, Ceasefire Alone Won't Do – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia needs peace in Ukraine, not a temporary ceasefire, and Moscow's position on the issue remains unchanged, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-10-21T07:09+0000
2026-10-21T07:46+0000
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"Nothing has changed. We need peace, not a ceasefire," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Moscow's position regarding a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.Moscow will assess the extent to which Finnish President Alexander Stubb can contribute constructively to the Ukrainian peace process, Peskov said.According to Peskov, Stubb's participation in diplomatic contacts concerning Ukraine could be viewed positively if he contributes constructively rather than simply echoing the standard European script."If he can make a constructive contribution, that can be viewed positively. If not, if all he can do is repeat the common European position, then that is unlikely to constitute a constructive contribution," Peskov said, commenting on Stubb's involvement in talks with Ukraine and US negotiators.On Tuesday, multilateral talks on resolving the Ukrainian conflict concluded in Oslo, attended by Volodymyr Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the discussions via video link.Peskov said the Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved without the participation of Kiev's envoys.Trump had previously stated that the parties to the Ukrainian conflict would eventually reach a settlement, but that it would not be negotiated with Zelensky.When asked whether the Kremlin shares Trump's position that the conflict could be resolved and agreements signed without Zelensky, Peskov stressed that someone in Kiev must take responsibility for the necessary decisions."It is impossible to fully resolve the Ukrainian issue without someone from Kiev being present. Therefore, someone in Kiev must make a responsible decision. That is absolutely essential," Peskov emphasized.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to receive US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg.
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Russia Needs Lasting Peace in Ukraine, Ceasefire Alone Won't Do – Kremlin

07:09 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 21.10.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankDirect negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.
Direct negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Russia needs a durable peace in Ukraine—not a temporary ceasefire—and Moscow's position remains unchanged, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
"Nothing has changed. We need peace, not a ceasefire," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Moscow's position regarding a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.
Moscow will assess the extent to which Finnish President Alexander Stubb can contribute constructively to the Ukrainian peace process, Peskov said.
"We will see how constructive a contribution he can make," Peskov told reporters when asked about the Finnish president's involvement in the negotiations.
According to Peskov, Stubb's participation in diplomatic contacts concerning Ukraine could be viewed positively if he contributes constructively rather than simply echoing the standard European script.
"If he can make a constructive contribution, that can be viewed positively. If not, if all he can do is repeat the common European position, then that is unlikely to constitute a constructive contribution," Peskov said, commenting on Stubb's involvement in talks with Ukraine and US negotiators.
On Tuesday, multilateral talks on resolving the Ukrainian conflict concluded in Oslo, attended by Volodymyr Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the discussions via video link.
Peskov said the Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved without the participation of Kiev's envoys.

"Of course, it is impossible to fully resolve the Ukrainian issue without someone from Kiev being present," he told reporters.

Trump had previously stated that the parties to the Ukrainian conflict would eventually reach a settlement, but that it would not be negotiated with Zelensky.
When asked whether the Kremlin shares Trump's position that the conflict could be resolved and agreements signed without Zelensky, Peskov stressed that someone in Kiev must take responsibility for the necessary decisions.
"It is impossible to fully resolve the Ukrainian issue without someone from Kiev being present. Therefore, someone in Kiev must make a responsible decision. That is absolutely essential," Peskov emphasized.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to receive US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg.
Steve Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
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Witkoff to Fly to Russia on Wednesday After Ukraine Talks in Oslo - Norway's Gahr Store
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