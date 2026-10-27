https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-ready-to-offer-africa-advanced-solutions-in-all-areas---foreign-ministry-1124949575.html
Russia Ready to Offer Africa Advanced Solutions in All Areas - Foreign Ministry
Russia Ready to Offer Africa Advanced Solutions in All Areas - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to offer Africa advanced solutions in all areas, including energy and digitalization sectors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
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"We are ready to offer advanced solutions to our African partners, and you will probably think about it in one area, but I want to tell you — in all areas of interest," Zakharova said at the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum. The diplomat listed agriculture, energy, digitalization, healthcare, education, culture, art and sports among such areas. Relations between Russia and Africa are multifaceted and results-oriented, Zakharova added.
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Russia Ready to Offer Africa Advanced Solutions in All Areas - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to offer Africa advanced solutions in all areas, including energy and digitalization sectors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We are ready to offer advanced solutions to our African partners, and you will probably think about it in one area, but I want to tell you — in all areas of interest," Zakharova said at the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum.
The diplomat listed agriculture, energy, digitalization, healthcare, education, culture, art and sports among such areas.
Relations between Russia and Africa
are multifaceted and results-oriented, Zakharova added.