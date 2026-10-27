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Russia Ready to Offer Africa Advanced Solutions in All Areas - Foreign Ministry
Russia Ready to Offer Africa Advanced Solutions in All Areas - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to offer Africa advanced solutions in all areas, including energy and digitalization sectors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
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"We are ready to offer advanced solutions to our African partners, and you will probably think about it in one area, but I want to tell you — in all areas of interest," Zakharova said at the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum. The diplomat listed agriculture, energy, digitalization, healthcare, education, culture, art and sports among such areas. Relations between Russia and Africa are multifaceted and results-oriented, Zakharova added.
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Russia Ready to Offer Africa Advanced Solutions in All Areas - Foreign Ministry

12:08 GMT 27.10.2026
© Host Photo Agency for the Russia–Africa Summit and Forum / Go to the mediabankMaria Zakharova’s meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa media forum in Moscow
Maria Zakharova’s meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa media forum in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to offer Africa advanced solutions in all areas, including energy and digitalization sectors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We are ready to offer advanced solutions to our African partners, and you will probably think about it in one area, but I want to tell you — in all areas of interest," Zakharova said at the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum.
The diplomat listed agriculture, energy, digitalization, healthcare, education, culture, art and sports among such areas.
Relations between Russia and Africa are multifaceted and results-oriented, Zakharova added.
Arrival of the Chairperson of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Ezechiel Nibigira, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Economic Community of Central Africa Chairman Comes to Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
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