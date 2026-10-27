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Russia-Mali Ties See Rapid Expansion - Foreign Ministry
Russia-Mali Ties See Rapid Expansion - Foreign Ministry
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Relations between Russia and Mali have been on the rise in recent years, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
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"Our relations, which were established in 1960, are currently experiencing a significant upsurge," Zakharova said at the Russia-Africa Media Forum. Russia has provided humanitarian assistance to Mali, delivering 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 17,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and 22,000 tonnes of fertilizer in 2023-2024. Zakharova said that 117 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil were delivered in 2024 through the UN World Food Programme. Zakharova described the cooperation between Russia and Mali in recent years as "a truly powerful renaissance." Russian Ambassador to Mali Igor Gromyko told Sputnik that the western African nation wanted to maintain a direct contact to the Russian leadership. Malian Transitional President Assimi Goita arrived in Russia on Monday to attend the Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow on October 28–29.
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Russia-Mali Ties See Rapid Expansion - Foreign Ministry

07:51 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 27.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Mali have been on the rise in recent years, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Our relations, which were established in 1960, are currently experiencing a significant upsurge," Zakharova said at the Russia-Africa Media Forum.
Russia has provided humanitarian assistance to Mali, delivering 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 17,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and 22,000 tonnes of fertilizer in 2023-2024. Zakharova said that 117 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil were delivered in 2024 through the UN World Food Programme.
Zakharova described the cooperation between Russia and Mali in recent years as "a truly powerful renaissance."
Russian Ambassador to Mali Igor Gromyko told Sputnik that the western African nation wanted to maintain a direct contact to the Russian leadership.
Malian Transitional President Assimi Goita arrived in Russia on Monday to attend the Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow on October 28–29.
A Russian serviceman takes part in military drills in Russia's Voronezh region. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
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Russia's African Corps Foils Militant Coup Attempt in Mali - MoD
28 April, 11:41 GMT
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