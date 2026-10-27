https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/trade-between-russia-algeria-up-more-than-20-in-2026---ambassador-1124946282.html
Trade Between Russia, Algeria Up More Than 20% in 2026 - Ambassador
Trade Between Russia, Algeria Up More Than 20% in 2026 - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Trade between Russia and Algeria has increased by more than 20% since the beginning of 2026, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Alexei Solomatin told Sputnik.
2026-10-27T07:13+0000
2026-10-27T07:13+0000
2026-10-27T07:13+0000
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"According to confirmed data, trade between Russia and Algeria has grown by more than 20% since the beginning of the year. This is a good result, especially given that Algeria is one of Russia's most important partners on the African continent," Solomatin said. Algeria ranks second or third among African states in terms of the level of trade interaction with Russia, the ambassador said. During the visit of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Moscow in June 2023, Russia and Algeria signed a declaration on deep strategic partnership, providing for the expansion of trade, economic, energy and industrial ties, as well as cooperation in other fields.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-algeria-expect-to-resume-direct-air-links-in-early-2027---ambassador-1124938170.html
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Trade Between Russia, Algeria Up More Than 20% in 2026 - Ambassador
ALGIERS (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Algeria has increased by more than 20% since the beginning of 2026, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Alexei Solomatin told Sputnik.
"According to confirmed data, trade between Russia and Algeria has grown by more than 20% since the beginning of the year. This is a good result, especially given that Algeria is one of Russia's most important partners on the African continent," Solomatin said.
Algeria ranks second or third among African states in terms of the level of trade interaction with Russia, the ambassador said.
"We are satisfied with the results achieved, since the opportunities for strengthening and developing our relations are practically unlimited. We continue to work on expanding them, sparing no effort," Solomatin added.
During the visit of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Moscow in June 2023, Russia and Algeria signed a declaration on deep strategic partnership, providing for the expansion of trade, economic, energy and industrial ties, as well as cooperation in other fields.