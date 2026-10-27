https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/zimbabwe-intends-to-deepen-cooperation-with-russia-in-trade-investment---foreign-minister-1124946049.html
Zimbabwe Intends to Deepen Cooperation With Russia in Trade, Investment - Foreign Minister
Zimbabwe Intends to Deepen Cooperation With Russia in Trade, Investment - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Zimbabwe is set to deepen cooperation with Russia in trade and investment, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Amon Murwira said in an interview with ZBC News.
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"Throughout his visit, His Excellency is going to interact with businesspeople from the Russian Federation as part of our economic cooperation agenda and our economic diplomacy drive," the minister said. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event's agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.On October 25, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit.
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Zimbabwe Intends to Deepen Cooperation With Russia in Trade, Investment - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zimbabwe is set to deepen cooperation with Russia in trade and investment, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Amon Murwira said in an interview with ZBC News.
"Throughout his visit, His Excellency is going to interact with businesspeople from the Russian Federation as part of our economic cooperation agenda and our economic diplomacy drive," the minister said.
The third Russia-Africa summit
will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation.
Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event's agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.
On October 25, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit.