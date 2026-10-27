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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/zimbabwe-intends-to-deepen-cooperation-with-russia-in-trade-investment---foreign-minister-1124946049.html
Zimbabwe Intends to Deepen Cooperation With Russia in Trade, Investment - Foreign Minister
Zimbabwe Intends to Deepen Cooperation With Russia in Trade, Investment - Foreign Minister
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Zimbabwe is set to deepen cooperation with Russia in trade and investment, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Amon Murwira said in an interview with ZBC News.
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"Throughout his visit, His Excellency is going to interact with businesspeople from the Russian Federation as part of our economic cooperation agenda and our economic diplomacy drive," the minister said. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event's agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.On October 25, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit.
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Zimbabwe Intends to Deepen Cooperation With Russia in Trade, Investment - Foreign Minister

07:07 GMT 27.10.2026
© AP PhotoThe entrance to the new Parliament building where Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his State of the Nation Address in Mt Hampden, about 18 kilometres west of the capital Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
The entrance to the new Parliament building where Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his State of the Nation Address in Mt Hampden, about 18 kilometres west of the capital Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zimbabwe is set to deepen cooperation with Russia in trade and investment, Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Amon Murwira said in an interview with ZBC News.
"Throughout his visit, His Excellency is going to interact with businesspeople from the Russian Federation as part of our economic cooperation agenda and our economic diplomacy drive," the minister said.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28–29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation.
Tatyana Dovgalenko, director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has said that the event's agenda will focus on the economy, trade and investment.
On October 25, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Putin to Hold 24 Bilateral Meetings During Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin Aide
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