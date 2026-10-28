https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/classified-documents-found-in-epstein-case-despite-doj-claims-to-contrary---reports-1124966706.html
Classified Documents Found in Epstein Case, Despite DOJ Claims to Contrary - Reports
Classified Documents Found in Epstein Case, Despite DOJ Claims to Contrary - Reports
Sputnik International
Classified documents are present in the case of late infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein, even though the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had asserted that no such materials existed, even in the unpublished portion of the case files, CBS News reported on Wednesday, following a review of the released documentation.
2026-10-28T14:43+0000
2026-10-28T14:43+0000
2026-10-28T14:43+0000
americas
us
jeffrey epstein
classified
classified documents
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248261_0:129:3073:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_876a391ed2709c63d6a90f2a120426aa.jpg
Specifically, one document dated March 25, 2025, details the transfer of 16 items to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. These included items labeled "Epstein Transparency Project - Classified Material" and "CDs with classified materials (x2)," according to the report. An email sent that same day by the department responsible for reviewing the files before their release mentions three documents that were "identified that remain classified." One of these is referred to as an "FBI document which is classified when see-through." Each CD could have contained hundreds of megabytes of material, the broadcaster said. In 2019, infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. He died in prison in August of that year. The investigation concluded he committed suicide. On January 30, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/fed-chief-powell-says-us-justice-department-threatening-him-with-criminal-indictment-1123451446.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248261_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98efe6c764800f2e535c5b41b711bc17.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, jeffrey epstein, classified, classified documents
us, jeffrey epstein, classified, classified documents
Classified Documents Found in Epstein Case, Despite DOJ Claims to Contrary - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Classified documents are present in the case of late infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein, even though the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had asserted that no such materials existed, even in the unpublished portion of the case files, CBS News reported on Wednesday, following a review of the released documentation.
Specifically, one document dated March 25, 2025, details the transfer of 16 items to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. These included items labeled "Epstein Transparency Project - Classified Material" and "CDs with classified materials (x2)," according to the report.
An email sent that same day by the department responsible for reviewing the files before their release mentions three documents that were "identified that remain classified." One of these is referred to as an "FBI
document which is classified when see-through."
Each CD could have contained hundreds of megabytes of material, the broadcaster said.
In 2019, infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. He died in prison in August of that year. The investigation concluded he committed suicide. On January 30, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files.