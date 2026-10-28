https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/hegseth-proposes-developing-defense-cooperation-program-between-us-asean-1124964671.html
Hegseth Proposes Developing Defense Cooperation Program Between US, ASEAN
Hegseth Proposes Developing Defense Cooperation Program Between US, ASEAN
Sputnik International
US Secretary of Wat Pete Hegseth proposed on Wednesday that a program for practical defense cooperation between the United States and ASEAN be developed for several years ahead.
2026-10-28T12:41+0000
2026-10-28T12:41+0000
2026-10-28T12:41+0000
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"Next year marks the 50th anniversary formally of US-ASEAN relations, an important milestone, and in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a US-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation, a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years," Hegseth said at a meeting of ASEAN defense ministers in the Philippines. Washington is ready to begin working in this area together with Singapore, which is taking over the chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus, he added. The ADMM-Plus is a platform for dialogue between ASEAN member states and their eight partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
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Hegseth Proposes Developing Defense Cooperation Program Between US, ASEAN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Wat Pete Hegseth proposed on Wednesday that a program for practical defense cooperation between the United States and ASEAN be developed for several years ahead.
"Next year marks the 50th anniversary formally of US-ASEAN relations, an important milestone, and in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a US-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation, a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years," Hegseth said at a meeting of ASEAN defense ministers in the Philippines.
Washington is ready to begin working in this area together with Singapore, which is taking over the chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus, he added.
The ADMM-Plus is a platform for dialogue between ASEAN
member states and their eight partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
29 October 2025, 13:08 GMT