International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/hegseth-proposes-developing-defense-cooperation-program-between-us-asean-1124964671.html
Hegseth Proposes Developing Defense Cooperation Program Between US, ASEAN
Hegseth Proposes Developing Defense Cooperation Program Between US, ASEAN
Sputnik International
US Secretary of Wat Pete Hegseth proposed on Wednesday that a program for practical defense cooperation between the United States and ASEAN be developed for several years ahead.
2026-10-28T12:41+0000
2026-10-28T12:41+0000
world
peter hegseth
asean
washington
us
cooperation
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/07/1123956570_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_10cc8753661d91ffd782ac4ea79abe9b.jpg
"Next year marks the 50th anniversary formally of US-ASEAN relations, an important milestone, and in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a US-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation, a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years," Hegseth said at a meeting of ASEAN defense ministers in the Philippines. Washington is ready to begin working in this area together with Singapore, which is taking over the chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus, he added. The ADMM-Plus is a platform for dialogue between ASEAN member states and their eight partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/pepe-escobar-how-asean-keeps-its-centrality-between-china--us-1123037794.html
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/07/1123956570_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_59c24e34d9e00fe4ff6a50561362297a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
peter hegseth, asean, washington, us, cooperation
peter hegseth, asean, washington, us, cooperation

Hegseth Proposes Developing Defense Cooperation Program Between US, ASEAN

12:41 GMT 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks with reporters during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks with reporters during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Wat Pete Hegseth proposed on Wednesday that a program for practical defense cooperation between the United States and ASEAN be developed for several years ahead.
"Next year marks the 50th anniversary formally of US-ASEAN relations, an important milestone, and in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a US-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation, a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years," Hegseth said at a meeting of ASEAN defense ministers in the Philippines.
Washington is ready to begin working in this area together with Singapore, which is taking over the chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus, he added.
The ADMM-Plus is a platform for dialogue between ASEAN member states and their eight partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2025
Analysis
Pepe Escobar: How ASEAN Keeps Its Centrality Between China & US
29 October 2025, 13:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала