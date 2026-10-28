International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/king-charles-iii-acknowledges-slavery-caused-great-suffering-makes-no-apology-1124965196.html
King Charles III Acknowledges Slavery Caused Great Suffering, Makes No Apology
King Charles III Acknowledges Slavery Caused Great Suffering, Makes No Apology
Sputnik International
During a visit to the Bahamas, King Charles III of the United Kingdom said that slavery had caused great suffering to the people of the Caribbean, but he stopped short of offering an apology and made no mention of reparations.
2026-10-28T12:47+0000
2026-10-28T12:47+0000
world
king charles iii
united kingdom (uk)
bahamas
caribbean
un general assembly
buckingham palace
slavery
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac46e34c440ea67ed078e46fbedcfda.jpg
On Tuesday, the UK monarch began a nine-day tour of Caribbean nations, during which he will attend a summit of Commonwealth leaders. He said that Commonwealth leaders would discuss issues related to the legacy of slavery next week. The summit, which is set to take place in Antigua, will also be attended by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. On Monday, Buckingham Palace denied reports that a petition from Jamaica, calling for reparations for slavery, had been presented to King Charles III. According to UK media, Jamaica had intended to submit a petition urging the UK to acknowledge its responsibility for the slave trade and to consider the possibility of paying compensation. In March, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the transatlantic slave trade. Several former colonial powers, including the UK, France, and Germany, abstained from the vote.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/slavery-resolution-us-refuses-to-pay-reparations-because-its-debt-laden-system-cant-afford-them--1123908683.html
united kingdom (uk)
bahamas
caribbean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_930aca02c71428efa65b60cce1d2aafa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
king charles iii, united kingdom (uk), bahamas, caribbean, un general assembly, buckingham palace, slavery
king charles iii, united kingdom (uk), bahamas, caribbean, un general assembly, buckingham palace, slavery

King Charles III Acknowledges Slavery Caused Great Suffering, Makes No Apology

12:47 GMT 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth IKing Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth I
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During a visit to the Bahamas, King Charles III of the United Kingdom said that slavery had caused great suffering to the people of the Caribbean, but he stopped short of offering an apology and made no mention of reparations.
On Tuesday, the UK monarch began a nine-day tour of Caribbean nations, during which he will attend a summit of Commonwealth leaders.
"Some of what is best in Bahamian culture today, the most joyful, the most hopeful, the most bright, was born out of darkness. It is only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering of the past in these islands and beyond," the king was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper after arriving to the Bahamas.
He said that Commonwealth leaders would discuss issues related to the legacy of slavery next week. The summit, which is set to take place in Antigua, will also be attended by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
On Monday, Buckingham Palace denied reports that a petition from Jamaica, calling for reparations for slavery, had been presented to King Charles III. According to UK media, Jamaica had intended to submit a petition urging the UK to acknowledge its responsibility for the slave trade and to consider the possibility of paying compensation.
In March, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the transatlantic slave trade. Several former colonial powers, including the UK, France, and Germany, abstained from the vote.
End of slavery - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
Analysis
Slavery Resolution: US Refuses to Pay Reparations Because Its Debt-Laden System Can't Afford Them
27 March, 16:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала