King Charles III Acknowledges Slavery Caused Great Suffering, Makes No Apology
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth IKing Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth I
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - During a visit to the Bahamas, King Charles III of the United Kingdom said that slavery had caused great suffering to the people of the Caribbean, but he stopped short of offering an apology and made no mention of reparations.
On Tuesday, the UK monarch began a nine-day tour of Caribbean nations, during which he will attend a summit of Commonwealth leaders.
"Some of what is best in Bahamian culture today, the most joyful, the most hopeful, the most bright, was born out of darkness. It is only right that we should acknowledge the great suffering of the past in these islands and beyond," the king was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper after arriving to the Bahamas.
He said that Commonwealth leaders would discuss issues related to the legacy of slavery next week. The summit, which is set to take place in Antigua, will also be attended by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
On Monday, Buckingham Palace denied reports that a petition from Jamaica, calling for reparations for slavery, had been presented to King Charles III. According to UK media, Jamaica had intended to submit a petition urging the UK to acknowledge its responsibility for the slave trade and to consider the possibility of paying compensation.
In March, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the transatlantic slave trade. Several former colonial powers, including the UK, France, and Germany, abstained from the vote.