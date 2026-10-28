https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/lula-da-silva-slams-brazilian-presidential-candidate-bolsonaro-for-departure-to-us-1124958945.html
Lula da Silva Slams Brazilian Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro for Departure to US
Lula da Silva Slams Brazilian Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro for Departure to US
Sputnik International
Re-elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the departure of presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro to the United States shameful and disrespectful toward voters.
2026-10-28T07:16+0000
2026-10-28T07:16+0000
2026-10-28T07:16+0000
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Lula da Silva described Bolsonaro's behavior as shameful and disrespectful to the voters who had cast their ballots for him in the presidential election. "I wonder what lies on the conscience of a person who has just lost elections and is fleeing his own country... If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear. Someone who secretly leaves the country surely has something to hide. There is no need to claim that there is no democracy here," Lula da Silva was quoted as saying by CNN Brasil. The president accused Bolsonaro's family of treating Brazil as a second homeland, arguing that loyalty to the US comes first for them. On Monday, a Brazilian court ordered that Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, surrender his passport as part of a money-laundering investigation. He has denied the allegations. The runoff of Brazil's presidential election took place on October 25. Lula da Silva emerged victorious, receiving 51.79% of the vote, while his opponent Bolsonaro secured 48.21%.A White House representative said that the US Department of State would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family members, allowing them entry to the US. CNN Brasil reported that Bolsonaro had arrived in the US with his family.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/brazilian-senator-flavio-bolsonaro-flees-to-us-1124958002.html
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Lula da Silva Slams Brazilian Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro for Departure to US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Re-elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the departure of presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro to the United States shameful and disrespectful toward voters.
Lula da Silva described Bolsonaro's behavior as shameful and disrespectful to the voters who had cast their ballots for him in the presidential election.
"I wonder what lies on the conscience of a person who has just lost elections and is fleeing his own country... If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear. Someone who secretly leaves the country surely has something to hide. There is no need to claim that there is no democracy here," Lula da Silva was quoted as saying by CNN Brasil.
The president accused Bolsonaro's family of treating Brazil as a second homeland, arguing that loyalty to the US comes first for them.
On Monday, a Brazilian court ordered that Flavio Bolsonaro
, the eldest son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, surrender his passport as part of a money-laundering investigation. He has denied the allegations.
The runoff of Brazil's presidential election took place on October 25. Lula da Silva emerged victorious, receiving 51.79% of the vote, while his opponent Bolsonaro secured 48.21%.
A White House representative said that the US Department of State would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family members, allowing them entry to the US. CNN Brasil reported that Bolsonaro had arrived in the US with his family.