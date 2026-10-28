Moscow's Industrial Exports to Azerbaijan Rise by Nearly 25%
© Press Office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow GovernmentMoscow's industrial exports to Azerbaijan rise by nearly 25%
© Press Office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government
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Exports of Moscow-made goods to CIS countries, particularly Azerbaijan, increased by nearly a quarter, or 23.6%, in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov said.
"At the direction of the Moscow mayor, the city systematically supports Moscow-based enterprises in entering foreign markets. CIS countries hold a special place among our export destinations, particularly Azerbaijan, which consistently ranks among the top 10 markets. In the first eight months of 2026, exports of Moscow-made goods increased by nearly a quarter, or 23.6%, compared with the same period last year. Food and beverages are in demand on the local market, with manufacturers increasing shipments in this category by 35.7% between January and August 2026 compared with the same period in 2025," Liksutov said.
Pharmaceutical products manufactured in Moscow are also in demand, with exports rising by 42.5%. Other products sought after in Azerbaijan include chemicals, medical equipment, construction materials, and composite materials.
"Six Moscow-based industrial companies from a wide range of sectors, from instrument manufacturing to food production, have joined the business mission to Baku. The city, through the Mosprom center, covers all costs associated with organizing negotiations and transportation between meeting venues. The participating companies will hold a series of meetings with leading government and commercial buyers in Azerbaijan," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow government minister and head of the city's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Among the participants is ECHO+, a Moscow-based developer of nondestructive testing systems. Its automated ultrasonic inspection systems help ensure the safe and reliable operation of industrial facilities, particularly nuclear power plants.
The delegation also includes Moscow-based Kover Group, which develops patented elevator protection technologies, including protective covers and panels. Its products are used by federal and regional customers.
The Dobryninsky Confectionery Factory is also taking part in the business negotiations.
14 October, 13:20 GMT