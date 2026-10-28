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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/new-eu-arctic-strategy-points-to-intention-to-militarize-region---russian-mfa-1124966419.html
New EU Arctic Strategy Points to Intention to Militarize Region - Russian MFA
New EU Arctic Strategy Points to Intention to Militarize Region - Russian MFA
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The European Union's new Arctic strategy points to Brussels' intention to militarize the region, which creates heightened risks of escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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"The EU is aiming for the further militarization of the Arctic, while choosing to simply remain silent about the fact that this very process carries heightened risks of unintended escalation," Zakharova told a briefing.
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New EU Arctic Strategy Points to Intention to Militarize Region - Russian MFA

14:41 GMT 28.10.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankGlacier Near Champ Island of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago.
Glacier Near Champ Island of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's new Arctic strategy points to Brussels' intention to militarize the region, which creates heightened risks of escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The EU is aiming for the further militarization of the Arctic, while choosing to simply remain silent about the fact that this very process carries heightened risks of unintended escalation," Zakharova told a briefing.
LNG Tanker Makes Arctic Route Debut - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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Russia’s Arctic LNG Technology Could Open the Door to US Cooperation, but Sanctions Must Go – Expert
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