https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/new-eu-arctic-strategy-points-to-intention-to-militarize-region---russian-mfa-1124966419.html
New EU Arctic Strategy Points to Intention to Militarize Region - Russian MFA
New EU Arctic Strategy Points to Intention to Militarize Region - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The European Union's new Arctic strategy points to Brussels' intention to militarize the region, which creates heightened risks of escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T14:41+0000
2026-10-28T14:41+0000
2026-10-28T14:41+0000
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"The EU is aiming for the further militarization of the Arctic, while choosing to simply remain silent about the fact that this very process carries heightened risks of unintended escalation," Zakharova told a briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russias-arctic-lng-technology-could-open-the-door-to-us-cooperation-but-sanctions-must-go--expert-1124956826.html
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european union (eu), arctic, strategy, militarization
european union (eu), arctic, strategy, militarization
New EU Arctic Strategy Points to Intention to Militarize Region - Russian MFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's new Arctic strategy points to Brussels' intention to militarize the region, which creates heightened risks of escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The EU is aiming for the further militarization of the Arctic
, while choosing to simply remain silent about the fact that this very process carries heightened risks of unintended escalation," Zakharova told a briefing.