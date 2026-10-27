https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russias-arctic-lng-technology-could-open-the-door-to-us-cooperation-but-sanctions-must-go--expert-1124956826.html
Russia’s Arctic LNG Technology Could Open the Door to US Cooperation, but Sanctions Must Go – Expert
Russia’s Arctic LNG Technology Could Open the Door to US Cooperation, but Sanctions Must Go – Expert
Sputnik International
The Americans are interested in applying proven Russian gas extraction technologies in the Arctic, Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's remarks about potential Russo-American energy cooperation in the region.
2026-10-27T17:04+0000
2026-10-27T17:04+0000
2026-10-27T17:04+0000
analysis
igor yushkov
arctic
americans
russia
northern sea route
liquefied natural gas (lng)
us
europe
cooperation
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"Building LNG plants in the Arctic is efficient because of the naturally low ambient temperatures," the pundit says. "These facilities are designed to take advantage of the cold environment, meaning less energy is needed to cool natural gas to minus 162 degrees Celsius."One such project is Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2. Its key feature is that the LNG production units are assembled on floating reinforced-concrete platforms, which are then towed along the Northern Sea Route to the installation site.Those platforms are built at a specialized facility in Russia’s Murmansk region, the Center for the Construction of Large Offshore Structures.The shipyard that builds these LNG platforms is under US sanctions. But Washington could lift them, order a platform, and have a ready-made LNG plant delivered, the pundit stresses. Russia also has effective solutions for small-scale LNG production, as well as medium-scale LNG plants built using its own equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russias-northern-fleet-cuts-through-arctic-ice-in-first-ever-shokalsky-strait-passage-1124809586.html
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Sputnik International
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igor yushkov, arctic, americans, russia, northern sea route, liquefied natural gas (lng), us, europe, cooperation, yamal lng
igor yushkov, arctic, americans, russia, northern sea route, liquefied natural gas (lng), us, europe, cooperation, yamal lng
Russia’s Arctic LNG Technology Could Open the Door to US Cooperation, but Sanctions Must Go – Expert
The Americans are interested in applying proven Russian gas extraction technologies in the Arctic, Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's remarks about potential Russo-American energy cooperation in the region.
"Building LNG plants in the Arctic is efficient because of the naturally low ambient temperatures,"
the pundit says. "These facilities are designed to take advantage of the cold environment, meaning less energy is needed to cool natural gas to minus 162 degrees Celsius."
One such project is Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2. Its key feature is that the LNG production units are assembled on floating reinforced-concrete platforms, which are then towed along the Northern Sea Route to the installation site.
Those platforms are built at a specialized facility in Russia’s Murmansk region, the Center for the Construction of Large Offshore Structures.
"This approach minimizes the amount of construction required onshore, where permafrost may be present," Yushkov explains. "Any construction in the Arctic is challenging. But here, you assemble the plant in advance, simply tow it to the shore, and install it on the seabed, and everything is ready. This is the kind of solution that interests the Americans."
The shipyard that builds these LNG platforms is under US sanctions. But Washington could lift them, order a platform, and have a ready-made LNG plant delivered, the pundit stresses. Russia also has effective solutions for small-scale LNG production, as well as medium-scale LNG plants built using its own equipment.
"The technology is there, but the key issue is lifting sanctions. Virtually all of Russia’s new LNG projects are under US sanctions. The sanctions would have to be lifted to attract American investors," Yushkov concludes.