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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russias-arctic-advantage-opens-door-to-us-cooperation-but-sanctions-remain-obstacle-1124962025.html
Russia's Arctic Advantage Opens Door to US Cooperation, but Sanctions Remain Obstacle
Russia's Arctic Advantage Opens Door to US Cooperation, but Sanctions Remain Obstacle
Sputnik International
While the current geopolitical environment presents challenges to attracting US investment into Russian Arctic projects, certain potential for partnership remains, expert Irina Strelnikova told Sputnik.
2026-10-28T11:02+0000
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She stressed that Russia clearly has an edge over the US when it comes to the Arctic as a whole:Russia leads in ground stabilization technologies that enable large-scale industrial construction on permanently frozen soil, Strelnikova pointed out.Arctic LNG technology is another area of growing Russian expertise, with the country’s NOVATEK gas giant developing projects adapted to the region’s extreme climate, according to the expert.That said, potential Russian-US cooperation in the Arctic could be limited by sanctions, competing US energy interests in Europe, and the technical and logistical challenges of Arctic projects, which require specialized technologies and substantial investment, Strelnikova concluded.
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Russia's Arctic Advantage Opens Door to US Cooperation, but Sanctions Remain Obstacle

11:02 GMT 28.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vera KostamoPolar bear on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean.
Polar bear on an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
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While the current geopolitical environment presents challenges to attracting US investment into Russian Arctic projects, certain potential for partnership remains, particularly in the long term, Irina Strelnikova, director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Arctic Studies at HSE University, told Sputnik.
She stressed that Russia clearly has an edge over the US when it comes to the Arctic as a whole:
“The United States still lags behind Russia in terms of both icebreaker fleet development and oil and gas production in the region, where Russia has a significantly larger share than America.”
Russia leads in ground stabilization technologies that enable large-scale industrial construction on permanently frozen soil, Strelnikova pointed out.
The atomic icebreaker Yamal during researches carried out in the Kara Sea as part of the world's largest Arctic expedition in the recent 20 years, Kara-Winter 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2026
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Arctic LNG technology is another area of growing Russian expertise, with the country’s NOVATEK gas giant developing projects adapted to the region’s extreme climate, according to the expert.

Last but not least, Russia has substantial experience in offshore oil production in the Arctic region’s ice-covered waters, she noted.

That said, potential Russian-US cooperation in the Arctic could be limited by sanctions, competing US energy interests in Europe, and the technical and logistical challenges of Arctic projects, which require specialized technologies and substantial investment, Strelnikova concluded.
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