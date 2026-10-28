https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/no-violation-of-silence-regime-in-alyoshki-for-30-hours---russian-ombudswoman-1124959421.html
No Violation of Silence Regime in Alyoshki for 30 Hours - Russian Ombudswoman
No Violation of Silence Regime in Alyoshki for 30 Hours - Russian Ombudswoman
Sputnik International
There have been no incidents of any violation of the silence regime in Alyoshki for 30 hours, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T07:34+0000
2026-10-28T07:34+0000
2026-10-28T07:34+0000
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"No incidents have been recorded in Alyoshki during the 30 hours of the silence regime," Lantratova said on MAX.Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Wednesday that she remains in constant contact with Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki.On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the regime of silence was introduced by the Russian armed forces starting 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27 and the fire was stopped in the Kherson direction to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area.
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No Violation of Silence Regime in Alyoshki for 30 Hours - Russian Ombudswoman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There have been no incidents of any violation of the silence regime in Alyoshki for 30 hours, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Wednesday.
"No incidents have been recorded in Alyoshki during the 30 hours of the silence regime," Lantratova said on MAX.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Wednesday that she remains in constant contact with Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki.
"We are constantly in touch with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and together coordinate the implementation of agreements," Lantratova said on MAX.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the regime of silence was introduced by the Russian armed forces starting 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27 and the fire was stopped in the Kherson direction to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area.