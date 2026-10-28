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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/north-korean-leader-calls-for-army-to-maintain-constant-combat-readiness-1124958710.html
North Korean Leader Calls for Army to Maintain Constant Combat Readiness
North Korean Leader Calls for Army to Maintain Constant Combat Readiness
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the need to keep military units in a state of constant combat readiness through continuous, intensive training exercises, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.
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Kim made the remarks on October 27 during a meeting with participants in the 3rd Conference of Company Commanders of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), according to the KCNA. He also posed for a commemorative photo with them, the report said. The North Korean leader added that commanders must demonstrate their loyalty to the party, the homeland and the people through tangible results in training units. Kim also underscored the importance of company commanders in strengthening the country’s armed forces and expressed confidence that their efforts would accelerate the development of the military.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/north-korea-considering-deploying-tactical-strike-assets-along-entire-border---kims-sister-1124901158.html
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North Korean Leader Calls for Army to Maintain Constant Combat Readiness

07:10 GMT 28.10.2026
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankSoldiers during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
Soldiers during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
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SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to keep military units in a state of constant combat readiness through continuous, intensive training exercises, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.
Kim made the remarks on October 27 during a meeting with participants in the 3rd Conference of Company Commanders of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), according to the KCNA. He also posed for a commemorative photo with them, the report said.
The North Korean leader added that commanders must demonstrate their loyalty to the party, the homeland and the people through tangible results in training units.
Kim also underscored the importance of company commanders in strengthening the country’s armed forces and expressed confidence that their efforts would accelerate the development of the military.
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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