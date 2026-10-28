https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-africa-to-adopt-action-plan-for-2027-2029-following-summit---putin-1124967233.html
Russia, Africa to Adopt Action Plan for 2027-2029 Following Summit - Putin
Russia, Africa to Adopt Action Plan for 2027-2029 Following Summit - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and Africa will adopt an action plan for 2027-2029 following the Russia-Africa summit taking place in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
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"Tomorrow, following the summit, the leaders intend to adopt an action plan for the Russia-Africa partnership forum for 2027-2029," Putin said at the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum. He added that this framework document will define the main vector for further comprehensive cooperation between Russia and African countries. The third Russia-Africa summit and economic and humanitarian forum are taking place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is the information partner of the summit and forum.
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Russia, Africa to Adopt Action Plan for 2027-2029 Following Summit - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Africa will adopt an action plan for 2027-2029 following the Russia-Africa summit taking place in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Tomorrow, following the summit, the leaders intend to adopt an action plan for the Russia-Africa partnership forum for 2027-2029," Putin said at the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.
He added that this framework document will define the main vector for further comprehensive cooperation between Russia and African countries.
"Its implementation will make it possible to further activate Russian-African ties. It will contribute to the development of all countries, in the interests of the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of our countries," Putin added.
The third Russia-Africa summit and economic and humanitarian forum are taking place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is the information partner of the summit and forum.