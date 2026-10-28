https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-calls-germanys-lack-of-response-to-nord-stream-bombing-disgrace-1124958821.html
Russia Calls Germany's Lack of Response to Nord Stream Bombing ‘Disgrace’
Russia Calls Germany's Lack of Response to Nord Stream Bombing ‘Disgrace’
Sputnik International
Germany's decision to remain silent following the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines is disgraceful, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-10-28T07:13+0000
2026-10-28T07:13+0000
2026-10-28T07:13+0000
world
germany
russia
alexander grushko
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
nato
nord stream
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg
"It's a disgrace for the sovereign status of the German state to simply keep silent," Grushko said. He recalled that several years ago, provisions were introduced into all NATO and EU strategic documents "equating significant damage to critical infrastructure to an act of armed attack, including within the meaning of NATO's Article 5." The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out deliberate sabotage. Russia called the explosions an act of international terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/terrorist-attacks-on-nord-stream-pipelines-1122856643.html
germany
russia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_111:0:1036:694_1920x0_80_0_0_676aa45cb505d9f29acb4416c215b5e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany, russia, alexander grushko, united kingdom (uk), european union (eu), nato, nord stream
germany, russia, alexander grushko, united kingdom (uk), european union (eu), nato, nord stream
Russia Calls Germany's Lack of Response to Nord Stream Bombing ‘Disgrace’
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Germany's decision to remain silent following the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines is disgraceful, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"It's a disgrace for the sovereign status of the German state to simply keep silent," Grushko said.
He recalled that several years ago, provisions were introduced into all NATO and EU strategic documents "equating significant damage to critical infrastructure to an act of armed attack, including within the meaning of NATO's Article 5."
"In theory, this is a casus belli. And Germany should have declared war on either the US, if this is the Americans' doing, or on the United Kingdom. But now the Ukrainian connection [is being uncovered]. And we know how the process is going – it’s sluggish and going nowhere. Not a single one of our inquiries has received a response," Grushko noted.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines
, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out deliberate sabotage. Russia called the explosions an act of international terrorism.
26 September 2025, 13:16 GMT