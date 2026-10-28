https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-sierra-leone-discussing-energy-cooperation---ambassador-1124959258.html
Russia, Sierra Leone Discussing Energy Cooperation - Ambassador
Russia, Sierra Leone Discussing Energy Cooperation - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia and Sierra Leone are discussing energy cooperation as part of bilateral contacts and various international events, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
2026-10-28T07:20+0000
2026-10-28T07:20+0000
2026-10-28T07:20+0000
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"We view the Sierra Leonean leadership's interest in developing energy cooperation with Russia as evidence of significant potential for expanding bilateral ties... Issues of energy cooperation are already being discussed as part of bilateral contacts and international industry events," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. Ensuring a sustainable and affordable energy supply is a necessary condition for Sierra Leone's industrial development, including the effective development of its mineral resource base, the ambassador said. The third Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.
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Russia, Sierra Leone Discussing Energy Cooperation - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Sierra Leone are discussing energy cooperation as part of bilateral contacts and various international events, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
"We view the Sierra Leonean leadership's interest in developing energy cooperation with Russia as evidence of significant potential for expanding bilateral ties... Issues of energy cooperation are already being discussed as part of bilateral contacts and international industry events," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
Ensuring a sustainable and affordable energy supply is a necessary condition for Sierra Leone's industrial development, including the effective development of its mineral resource base, the ambassador said.
The third Russia-Africa Summit
and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.