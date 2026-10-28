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Russia, Ukraine Continue to Observe Ceasefire in Alyoshki - Russian Ombudswoman
Russia, Ukraine Continue to Observe Ceasefire in Alyoshki - Russian Ombudswoman
Sputnik International
Russia and Ukraine continue to observe the ceasefire declared on October 27 in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Wednesday.
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"The ceasefire in certain areas has been in effect since October 27. Both the Russian and Ukrainian sides are observing it," Lantratova said on MAX. Demining of routes for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians continues in Alyoshki, Lantratova added.
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Russia, Ukraine Continue to Observe Ceasefire in Alyoshki - Russian Ombudswoman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine continue to observe the ceasefire declared on October 27 in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Wednesday.
"The ceasefire in certain areas has been in effect since October 27. Both the Russian and Ukrainian sides are observing it," Lantratova said on MAX.
Demining of routes for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians continues in Alyoshki
, Lantratova added.