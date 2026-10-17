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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/trumps-russia-sanctions-waiver-makes-tariff-threat-lose-its-bite---expert-1124893103.html
Trump’s Russia Sanctions Waiver Makes Tariff Threat Lose Its Bite - Expert
Trump’s Russia Sanctions Waiver Makes Tariff Threat Lose Its Bite - Expert
Sputnik International
Trump’s waiver of US sanctions on Russia erodes the effectiveness of the Graham* Act’s “secondary sanctions by tariff” mechanism, Mohammed Saqib, secretary-general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, told Sputnik.
2026-10-17T13:56+0000
2026-10-17T13:56+0000
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The waiver "allows Trump some flexibility, but weakens the threat's credibility,” the expert said.Top importers of Russian oil and gas like China, India, and Turkiye - which the recently-enacted law on sanctions threatened with 100% tariffs – may see the suspension “as a temporary break,” as “reinstating them would be politically and economically costly for the US,” he added.The waiver protects the US diesel deal with Russia, which is aimed at lowering high fuel prices - tariffs would have jeopardized the very energy supplies Trump wants to expand.Domestic energy concerns have taken priority over Congress’ long-term sanctions strategy, while allowing the US to retain leverage without paying the immediate economic and diplomatic price, argued the pundit.* Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/trumps-suspension-of-some-provisions-of-law-on-russia-sanctions-historic---dmitriev-1124891974.html
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Trump’s Russia Sanctions Waiver Makes Tariff Threat Lose Its Bite - Expert

13:56 GMT 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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Donald Trump’s waiver of US sanctions on Russia erodes the effectiveness of the Graham* Act’s “secondary sanctions by tariff” coercive mechanism, Mohammed Saqib, secretary-general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, told Sputnik.
The waiver "allows Trump some flexibility, but weakens the threat's credibility,” the expert said.
Top importers of Russian oil and gas like China, India, and Turkiye - which the recently-enacted law on sanctions threatened with 100% tariffs – may see the suspension “as a temporary break,” as “reinstating them would be politically and economically costly for the US,” he added.
The waiver protects the US diesel deal with Russia, which is aimed at lowering high fuel prices - tariffs would have jeopardized the very energy supplies Trump wants to expand.
China is now better positioned to absorb pressure as the main buyer of Russian crude
India can keep importing discounted Russian oil without risking major export losses
NATO-member Turkiye faces less pressure to curb energy ties with Russia, which supports its refining and re-export business
Domestic energy concerns have taken priority over Congress’ long-term sanctions strategy, while allowing the US to retain leverage without paying the immediate economic and diplomatic price, argued the pundit.
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
World
Trump’s Suspension of Some Provisions of Law on Russia Sanctions 'Historic' - Dmitriev
07:05 GMT
* Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
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