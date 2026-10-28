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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/serbian-student-list-not-planning-to-impose-sanctions-on-russia---co-founder-1124958490.html
Serbian Student List Not Planning to Impose Sanctions on Russia - Co-Founder
Serbian Student List Not Planning to Impose Sanctions on Russia - Co-Founder
Sputnik International
The Student List movement, which won the snap parliamentary elections in Serbia, does not intend to impose sanctions on Russia, the movement's co-founder Radomir Saicic told Sputnik.
2026-10-28T07:05+0000
2026-10-28T07:05+0000
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"As we stated in our program, the Student List does not advocate for imposing sanctions on Russia. Serbia itself went through a period of sanctions and saw that this is not a way to resolve issues, they should be addressed through dialogue, negotiations and agreements, not sanctions. Therefore, we have no intention of imposing sanctions on Russia," Saicic said. The Serbian List – Students Win movement stands for preserving Serbia's military neutrality, according to the movement's election program. It also advocates for refusing sanctions against Russia or any other state, and keeping Kosovo and Metohija within Serbia.Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat of his United Serbia coalition in the October 25 snap parliamentary elections, arguing that Serbia might impose sanctions on Russia within the next six months.
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Serbian Student List Not Planning to Impose Sanctions on Russia - Co-Founder

07:05 GMT 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicSerbian and Russian flags wave in front of the Serbia Palace during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Serbian and Russian flags wave in front of the Serbia Palace during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
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BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Student List movement, which won the snap parliamentary elections in Serbia, does not intend to impose sanctions on Russia, the movement's co-founder Radomir Saicic told Sputnik.
"As we stated in our program, the Student List does not advocate for imposing sanctions on Russia. Serbia itself went through a period of sanctions and saw that this is not a way to resolve issues, they should be addressed through dialogue, negotiations and agreements, not sanctions. Therefore, we have no intention of imposing sanctions on Russia," Saicic said.
The Serbian List – Students Win movement stands for preserving Serbia's military neutrality, according to the movement's election program. It also advocates for refusing sanctions against Russia or any other state, and keeping Kosovo and Metohija within Serbia.
Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat of his United Serbia coalition in the October 25 snap parliamentary elections, arguing that Serbia might impose sanctions on Russia within the next six months.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Vucic Warns New Serbian Government Will Impose Sanctions on Russia by Spring
26 October, 04:33 GMT
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