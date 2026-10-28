https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/us-urges-ships-not-to-pass-through-strait-of-hormuz-unless-necessary-1124967626.html

US Urges Ships Not to Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Unless Necessary

US Urges Ships Not to Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Unless Necessary

Sputnik International

The US on Wednesday advised vessels to refrain from making non‑essential transits through the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz to avoid delays, follows from the US Naval Forces Central Command's statement published by the Joint Maritime Information Center.

2026-10-28T14:51+0000

2026-10-28T14:51+0000

2026-10-28T14:51+0000

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"Due to the current geopolitical situation, vessels which do not need to transit the area are advised to remain well clear to avoid unnecessary delays to their voyage," the note read. The command recommended that crews be prepared to change course or stop at the direction of US forces, and to have the necessary documents ready for inspection upon request. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/iran-to-open-strait-of-hormuz-on-6th-day-if-us-fulfills-conditions---foreign-ministry-1124898113.html

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us, iran, strait of hormuz, vessel, naval vessel, israel