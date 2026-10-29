https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/alyoshki-ceasefire-fully-observed--russian-rights-commissioner-1124972192.html
Alyoshki Ceasefire Fully Observed, Russian Rights Commissioner Affirms
Alyoshki Ceasefire Fully Observed, Russian Rights Commissioner Affirms
Sputnik International
The ceasefire is being fully observed in Alyoshki, with no incidents reported during this period, Russia's human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova told reporters.
2026-10-29T06:38+0000
2026-10-29T06:38+0000
2026-10-29T09:53+0000
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“Our military personnel are conducting all necessary engineering work, including mine clearance along the road,” Lantratova pointed out.The Russian human rights commissioner added that she is flying to Alyoshki in the Kherson region accompanied by foreign journalists.Lantratova said the Ukrainian ombudsman had arrived in Belarus and would travel from there to Aleshki. She noted that preparations for the humanitarian mission in Aleshki had been underway since May, with every stage carefully planned, including arrangements for the humanitarian convoy.A large humanitarian convoy carrying essential supplies for people in need had been assembled for delivery to Alyoshki, the official said.Demining operations are continuing along routes designated for a humanitarian mission in Alyoshki. The ceasefire has now held for 54 hours without a single reported violation, Yana Lantratova added.Lantratova also thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her personal involvement and assistance in organizing the operation.In that observer role, the journalists will independently film and document the progress of what is being billed as a historic humanitarian mission.Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, for his part, underscored that “as the local ceasefire in Alyoshki holds and demining efforts progress, Russia welcomes Newsmax journalists this morning to witness and report firsthand on the vital humanitarian mission coordinated by First Lady Melania Trump.” He added that humanity and peace must prevail.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-rejects-forced-evacuation-of-families-with-children-from-alyoshki-1124941044.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-ukraine-ceasefire-in-alyoshki-could-model-similar-deals-on-other-fronts---kremlin-1124939259.html
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Alyoshki Ceasefire Fully Observed, Russian Rights Commissioner Affirms
06:38 GMT 29.10.2026 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 29.10.2026)
The ceasefire in Alyoshki is being fully observed, and no incidents have been reported during the period, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told reporters.
“Our military personnel are conducting all necessary engineering work, including mine clearance along the road,” Lantratova pointed out.
The Russian human rights commissioner added that she is flying to Alyoshki in the Kherson region accompanied by foreign journalists.
"These are journalists, primarily from the United States —as proposed by the American side—as well as journalists from various countries around the world," Lantratova pointed out.
Lantratova said the Ukrainian ombudsman had arrived in Belarus and would travel from there to Aleshki. She noted that preparations for the humanitarian mission in Aleshki had been underway since May, with every stage carefully planned, including arrangements for the humanitarian convoy.
A large humanitarian convoy carrying essential supplies for people in need had been assembled for delivery to Alyoshki, the official said.
Demining operations are continuing along routes designated for a humanitarian mission in Alyoshki. The ceasefire has now held for 54 hours without a single reported violation, Yana Lantratova added.
"This allows military personnel to continue clearing roads of mines and preparing a safe passage for the humanitarian convoy," she stated.
Lantratova also thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her personal involvement and assistance in organizing the operation.
Earlier, US First Lady Melania Trump announced that four American reporters will act as neutral observers in Alyoshki, and that they will accompany humanitarian leaders from both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.
In that observer role, the journalists will independently film and document the progress of what is being billed as a historic humanitarian mission.
Russian special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, for his part, underscored that “as the local ceasefire in Alyoshki holds and demining efforts progress, Russia welcomes Newsmax journalists this morning to witness and report firsthand on the vital humanitarian mission coordinated by First Lady Melania Trump.” He added that humanity and peace must prevail.