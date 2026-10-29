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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/recruited-via-telegram-fsb-arrests-56-russians-coerced-into-crime-by-ukrainian-intel-1124972911.html
Recruited via Telegram: FSB Arrests 56 Russians Coerced into Crime by Ukrainian Intel
Recruited via Telegram: FSB Arrests 56 Russians Coerced into Crime by Ukrainian Intel
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Since July 2025, a total of 56 Russian citizens have been detained in Russian regions for committing crimes under pressure from Ukrainian security services, the individuals had all been users of the Dayvinchik service, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.
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The statement said the FSB, in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee, continues to document instances where Ukrainian security services use the "Dayvinchik/Leo" chat bot on Telegram popular among young people to lure Russian citizens into acts of sabotage and terrorism through deception and psychological manipulation. "Between July 2025 and the present, 56 Russian citizens, aged 12 to 24, have been detained in various regions of Russia. All were users of the Dayvinchik Telegram service and committed crimes under the psychological influence of the enemy," it said.
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Recruited via Telegram: FSB Arrests 56 Russians Coerced into Crime by Ukrainian Intel

07:24 GMT 29.10.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitry MakeevFSB Special Forces in Action
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since July 2025, a total of 56 Russian citizens have been detained across Russian regions for committing crimes after being coerced by Ukrainian security services, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement, adding that all of them had been users of the Dayvinchik service.
The statement said the FSB, in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee, continues to document instances where Ukrainian security services use the "Dayvinchik/Leo" chat bot on Telegram popular among young people to lure Russian citizens into acts of sabotage and terrorism through deception and psychological manipulation.
"Between July 2025 and the present, 56 Russian citizens, aged 12 to 24, have been detained in various regions of Russia. All were users of the Dayvinchik Telegram service and committed crimes under the psychological influence of the enemy," it said.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
Russia
Ukraine's Agents Planning Drone Attacks in Moscow Region Detained — Russia's FSB
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