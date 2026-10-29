https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/recruited-via-telegram-fsb-arrests-56-russians-coerced-into-crime-by-ukrainian-intel-1124972911.html
Recruited via Telegram: FSB Arrests 56 Russians Coerced into Crime by Ukrainian Intel
Recruited via Telegram: FSB Arrests 56 Russians Coerced into Crime by Ukrainian Intel
Sputnik International
Since July 2025, a total of 56 Russian citizens have been detained in Russian regions for committing crimes under pressure from Ukrainian security services, the individuals had all been users of the Dayvinchik service, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.
2026-10-29T07:24+0000
2026-10-29T07:24+0000
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The statement said the FSB, in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee, continues to document instances where Ukrainian security services use the "Dayvinchik/Leo" chat bot on Telegram popular among young people to lure Russian citizens into acts of sabotage and terrorism through deception and psychological manipulation. "Between July 2025 and the present, 56 Russian citizens, aged 12 to 24, have been detained in various regions of Russia. All were users of the Dayvinchik Telegram service and committed crimes under the psychological influence of the enemy," it said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/ukraines-agents-planning-drone-attacks-in-moscow-region-detained--russias-fsb-1124937522.html
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Recruited via Telegram: FSB Arrests 56 Russians Coerced into Crime by Ukrainian Intel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since July 2025, a total of 56 Russian citizens have been detained across Russian regions for committing crimes after being coerced by Ukrainian security services, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement, adding that all of them had been users of the Dayvinchik service.
The statement said the FSB
, in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee, continues to document instances where Ukrainian security services use the "Dayvinchik/Leo" chat bot on Telegram popular among young people to lure Russian citizens into acts of sabotage and terrorism through deception and psychological manipulation.
"Between July 2025 and the present, 56 Russian citizens, aged 12 to 24, have been detained in various regions of Russia. All were users of the Dayvinchik Telegram service and committed crimes under the psychological influence of the enemy," it said.