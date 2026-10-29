https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/russian-forces-press-forward-across-multiple-fronts-in-ukraine-1124974969.html
Russian Forces Press Forward Across Multiple Fronts in Ukraine
Russian Forces Press Forward Across Multiple Fronts in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-29T10:21+0000
2026-10-29T10:21+0000
2026-10-29T10:21+0000
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Ukrainian forces lost seven armored combat vehicles, nine other vehicles and an electronic warfare station, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.This is in addition to:"A total of 1,425 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Press Forward Across Multiple Fronts in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Ukrainian forces
lost seven armored combat vehicles, nine other vehicles and an electronic warfare station, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Over 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 145 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 15 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"A total of 1,425 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.