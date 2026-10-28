Trump Says Talks With Putin, Zelensky May Not Be in Person
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that potential trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky would not necessarily take place in person, but assured that the meeting would happen soon.
"I would say it would be a meeting. They'd like to have a meeting, so we'll see. We'll probably make it. It could be done not necessarily through a meeting otherwise too, but I would say it'll happen over the next not too long," Trump told reporters.
Putin has repeatedly said that Russia wants to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible through a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready for negotiations but sees no similar willingness on the part of Ukraine, the Russian president said. Meanwhile, Trump has expressed frustration with Zelensky’s unwillingness to reach a peace agreement, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader may never have sought a settlement in the first place. Trump has also said that Ukraine needs a new leader who can reach an agreement with Russia.
Donald Trump said that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Asia in November and hold talks on nuclear disarmament.
"We have a meeting scheduled already with President Xi of China, and we have a meeting on nuclear disarmament, which is a very great meeting, as far as I'm concerned, maybe the single most important meeting. So, we do have a talk about the denuclearization of the various countries," Trump told reporters.
The 49th ASEAN Summit and related events will take place from November 16-18 in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.
Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance had not asked him to endorse his bid for the presidency in the 2028 election.
"He hasn't even talked to me about that and it's too early to think about it, but I can tell you I like him a lot. He's a very capable guy. He's doing a good job," Trump told reporters.
Trump added he also likes other members of his administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"We have a great group of people, very talented. It's a tremendous cabinet, I think. Maybe the best ever," Trump said.
In mid-September, Trump called discussions about endorsing Vance as his successor in the 2028 presidential election premature, while describing him as a great person. Politico reported that Rubio and Vance are considered the leading contenders to succeed the current US president.
Trump commented on the possibility of launching new strikes against Iran after the US midterm elections, saying that "anything is possible."
"I can't tell you that, but anything is possible," Trump told reporters when asked whether additional strikes on Iran were planned after the US midterm elections.
Trump added that holding elections in the US would not help Tehran.
"It's a question, when do I want to end it? Simply a question, when do I want to end it? And they want to make a deal, but they've wanted to make a deal, but they like tapping it along. Maybe they're waiting for the election or something. That's not going to help them. The election is not going to help them," the US president added.
Trump previously said that both strikes against Iran and a deal with the Islamic Republic were possible.