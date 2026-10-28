https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/trump-says-talks-with-putin-zelensky-may-not-be-in-person-1124961265.html

Trump Says Talks With Putin, Zelensky May Not Be in Person

Trump Says Talks With Putin, Zelensky May Not Be in Person

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that potential trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky would not necessarily take place in person, but assured that the meeting would happen soon.

2026-10-28T09:34+0000

2026-10-28T09:34+0000

2026-10-28T09:34+0000

world

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

jd vance

russia

ukraine

china

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124417872_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e2f498b82271821a174d057888761b19.jpg

"I would say it would be a meeting. They'd like to have a meeting, so we'll see. We'll probably make it. It could be done not necessarily through a meeting otherwise too, but I would say it'll happen over the next not too long," Trump told reporters. Putin has repeatedly said that Russia wants to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible through a peaceful settlement. Moscow is ready for negotiations but sees no similar willingness on the part of Ukraine, the Russian president said. Meanwhile, Trump has expressed frustration with Zelensky’s unwillingness to reach a peace agreement, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader may never have sought a settlement in the first place. Trump has also said that Ukraine needs a new leader who can reach an agreement with Russia.Donald Trump said that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Asia in November and hold talks on nuclear disarmament.The 49th ASEAN Summit and related events will take place from November 16-18 in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance had not asked him to endorse his bid for the presidency in the 2028 election."He hasn't even talked to me about that and it's too early to think about it, but I can tell you I like him a lot. He's a very capable guy. He's doing a good job," Trump told reporters.Trump added he also likes other members of his administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.In mid-September, Trump called discussions about endorsing Vance as his successor in the 2028 presidential election premature, while describing him as a great person. Politico reported that Rubio and Vance are considered the leading contenders to succeed the current US president.Trump commented on the possibility of launching new strikes against Iran after the US midterm elections, saying that "anything is possible.""I can't tell you that, but anything is possible," Trump told reporters when asked whether additional strikes on Iran were planned after the US midterm elections.Trump added that holding elections in the US would not help Tehran.Trump previously said that both strikes against Iran and a deal with the Islamic Republic were possible.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/iran-urges-europe-to-stop-whitewashing-uss-broken-promises-1124958119.html

russia

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, jd vance, russia, ukraine, china