https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/security-guarantees-to-be-discussed-at-upcoming-talks-in-abu-dhabi---kremlin-1124968839.html
Security Guarantees to Be Discussed at Upcoming Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
Security Guarantees to Be Discussed at Upcoming Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The topic of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine will be discussed at the upcoming trilateral talks on a settlement in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T16:03+0000
2026-10-28T16:03+0000
2026-10-28T16:03+0000
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"In fact, this [security guarantees] is precisely what is meant to be discussed at the trilateral meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi in November," Peskov told reporters. Security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine in the event of conflict settlement must be mutual, Peskov added.Russia, China, and the United States are potentially ready for a meeting between the leaders at the APEC summit, but there is no final agreement yet, mitry Peskov said.Trilateral talks on Ukraine and the organization of a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US are not connected, Peskov added.A meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would require thorough preparation, Peskov said."As we have said, this must be preceded by a very long, painstaking process," Peskov told Life when asked about the prospects for a meeting between the leaders of the three countries.When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's remark that such a meeting would take place soon, Peskov stated that "soon" is a "flexible term."The Kremlin will announce when a date for trilateral talks on Ukraine will be set, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is expanding the liberated territories within the zone of the special military operation, Dmitry Peskov said."With each passing day, Russia is expanding the territories it has liberated," Peskov told reporters.Russia is winning on the battlefield, and all military experts acknowledge this, the spokesman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/abu-dhabi-under-discussion-as-site-for-trilateral-meeting-on-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-1124924721.html
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russia, dmitry peskov, donald trump, abu dhabi, ukraine, kremlin, security guarantees
Security Guarantees to Be Discussed at Upcoming Talks in Abu Dhabi - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The topic of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine will be discussed at the upcoming trilateral talks on a settlement in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"In fact, this [security guarantees] is precisely what is meant to be discussed at the trilateral meeting to be held in Abu Dhabi in November," Peskov told reporters.
Security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine
in the event of conflict settlement must be mutual, Peskov added.
Russia, China, and the United States are potentially ready for a meeting between the leaders at the APEC summit, but there is no final agreement yet, mitry Peskov said.
"Three countries are potentially ready to hold it. None of them has said they are not interested, so we assume there is an understanding that it could happen. There is no final agreement yet, and no final time has been agreed upon," Peskov said.
Trilateral talks on Ukraine and the organization of a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US are not connected, Peskov added.
A meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would require thorough preparation, Peskov said.
"As we have said, this must be preceded by a very long, painstaking process," Peskov told Life when asked about the prospects for a meeting between the leaders of the three countries.
When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's
remark that such a meeting would take place soon, Peskov stated that "soon" is a "flexible term."
The Kremlin will announce when a date for trilateral talks on Ukraine will be set, Dmitry Peskov said.
"When the date is set, we will let you know," Peskov said when asked about the possible date for the trilateral talks.
Russia is expanding the liberated territories within the zone of the special military operation, Dmitry Peskov said.
"With each passing day, Russia is expanding the territories it has liberated," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is winning on the battlefield, and all military experts acknowledge this, the spokesman added.