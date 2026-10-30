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Humanitarian Mission in Alyoshki Coming to End - Russian Ombudswoman
Humanitarian Mission in Alyoshki Coming to End - Russian Ombudswoman
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The humanitarian mission in Alyoshki is coming to an end, and the convoy is currently in Armiansk, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday.
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"We are concluding our humanitarian mission in Alyoshki. We are now in the territory of Armiansk and are getting into our convoys. The convoy for those departing for Ukrainian territory is heading in that direction, while the convoy for those traveling to the Russian Federation is heading toward the Russian Federation. We are currently escorting people to temporary accommodation centers," Lantratova said in a video message posted on Telegram. The humanitarian mission proceeded without any incidents, the ombudswoman added. All residents of Alyoshki who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so, Yana Lantratova said."If people had not registered yet but wanted to leave, they were given the opportunity," Lantratova told reporters.Residents of Alyohki received everything they needed, including food, medicine, hygiene products, and fuel, Lantratova said, adding that she asked US First Lady Melania Trump to continue humanitarian missions, like in Alyohki, to help people.The ombudswoman also expressed her gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump and everyone who took part in the mission.
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Humanitarian Mission in Alyoshki Coming to End - Russian Ombudswoman

15:53 GMT 30.10.2026 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 30.10.2026)
© Press Service of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankHumanitarian mission in Alyoshki, Kherson Region
Humanitarian mission in Alyoshki, Kherson Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The humanitarian mission in Alyoshki is coming to an end, and the convoy is currently in Armiansk, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday.
"We are concluding our humanitarian mission in Alyoshki. We are now in the territory of Armiansk and are getting into our convoys. The convoy for those departing for Ukrainian territory is heading in that direction, while the convoy for those traveling to the Russian Federation is heading toward the Russian Federation. We are currently escorting people to temporary accommodation centers," Lantratova said in a video message posted on Telegram.
The humanitarian mission proceeded without any incidents, the ombudswoman added.
"Both sides noted the high level of organization. Thanks to our military, who ensured everything was in place. It was a massive convoy, 25 buses, nine ambulances, and vehicles for those who needed to lie down. Everything was successfully carried out," Lantratova continued.
All residents of Alyoshki who wanted to leave the city were given the opportunity to do so, Yana Lantratova said.
"If people had not registered yet but wanted to leave, they were given the opportunity," Lantratova told reporters.
Residents of Alyohki received everything they needed, including food, medicine, hygiene products, and fuel, Lantratova said, adding that she asked US First Lady Melania Trump to continue humanitarian missions, like in Alyohki, to help people.
The ombudswoman also expressed her gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump and everyone who took part in the mission.
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