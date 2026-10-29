https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/kremlin-notes-peacekeeping-efforts-of-us-side-in-alyoshki-1124973212.html
Kremlin Notes Peacekeeping Efforts of US Side in Alyoshki
Kremlin Notes Peacekeeping Efforts of US Side in Alyoshki
Sputnik International
Humanitarian missions, like the one in Alyoshki, are important, and the peacekeeping efforts of the US side are valuable on this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-10-29T08:36+0000
2026-10-29T08:36+0000
2026-10-29T08:36+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
kremlin
moscow
gas
russian gas
ceasefire monitoring
ceasefire
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/17/1124481447_0:83:3348:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_c967e9ecddf2c6999ebe7f47103423b2.jpg
"Such humanitarian missions are certainly important. At least, this is some kind of coordination of actions based on higher humanitarian considerations. And, of course, it is precisely these peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts of the US side that are very valuable on the matter," Peskov said in an interview with Russian media. Moscow hopes that the residents of Alyoshki will be able to safely receive humanitarian aid, and those who wish to will leave the village, Peskov added.Europe's policy of abandoning Russian energy resources is short-sighted, Dmitry Peskov said.Europe's position on abandoning Russian gas cannot be called wise, as the economic situation on the continent is deteriorating, Peskov said."Vowing for the future that we will never buy is also unwise, because the word 'never' cannot be applicable in interstate relations, this should not happen," Peskov said.Dmitry Peskov noted the phenomenal working capacity of Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the busy schedule of high-level meetings at the Russia-Africa Summit."This is a phenomenal working capacity. That is why he is the president of the Russian Federation," Peskov said, speaking about the schedule of international events this week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-ceased-fire-for-humanitarian-operation-in-alyoshki---defense-ministry-1124945353.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/17/1124481447_309:0:3040:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d98bc116dbb20573b83ba3dcb0c8ed3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, russia, kremlin, moscow, gas, russian gas, ceasefire monitoring, ceasefire
dmitry peskov, russia, kremlin, moscow, gas, russian gas, ceasefire monitoring, ceasefire
Kremlin Notes Peacekeeping Efforts of US Side in Alyoshki
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Humanitarian missions, like the one in Alyoshki, are important, and the peacekeeping efforts of the US side are valuable on this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Such humanitarian missions are certainly important. At least, this is some kind of coordination of actions based on higher humanitarian considerations. And, of course, it is precisely these peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts of the US side that are very valuable on the matter," Peskov said in an interview with Russian media.
Moscow hopes that the residents of Alyoshki
will be able to safely receive humanitarian aid, and those who wish to will leave the village, Peskov added.
Europe's policy of abandoning Russian energy resources is short-sighted, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course, their competitiveness and the prosperity of the European economy were largely based on cheap energy resources from Russia and cheap piped gas from Russia. Now they are chopping down the branch they were sitting on. Well, is it far-sighted? Definitely not," Peskov said.
Europe's position on abandoning Russian gas
cannot be called wise, as the economic situation on the continent is deteriorating, Peskov said.
"Vowing for the future that we will never buy is also unwise, because the word 'never' cannot be applicable in interstate relations, this should not happen," Peskov said.
Dmitry Peskov noted the phenomenal working capacity of Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the busy schedule of high-level meetings at the Russia-Africa Summit.
"This is a phenomenal working capacity. That is why he is the president of the Russian Federation," Peskov said, speaking about the schedule of international events this week.