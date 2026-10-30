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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/preparations-for-ukraine-talks-do-not-imply-limitation-of-hostilities---kremlin-1124979432.html
Preparations for Ukraine Talks Do Not Imply Limitation of Hostilities - Kremlin
Preparations for Ukraine Talks Do Not Imply Limitation of Hostilities - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Preparations for trilateral talks on Ukraine do not imply any commitment to limiting hostilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
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"Preparations for talks do not imply any commitments to limit hostilities. We have repeatedly stated that we are against a ceasefire that would give the Ukrainians a respite," Peskov told reporters.Kiev casts a shadow upon itself by attempting to attack Moscow during the Russia-Africa summit, but this does not complicate the preparations for trilateral talks on Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.The Russian capital's layered air defense system is operating effectively, the spokesman added."But, of course, the Kiev regime is casting a shadow upon itself by doing this, because our guests [participants in the Russia-Africa summit] view it accordingly," Peskov said.Moscow does not plan to raise the issue of attacks on Russian oil refineries during the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Dmitry Peskov said.The Ukrainian forces' attacks on Russian oil refineries do not currently call into question the holding of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that there are no difficulties in agreeing on a date for the talks.Russia is conducting the special military operation to deprive Kiev of the ability to carry out strikes.
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Preparations for Ukraine Talks Do Not Imply Limitation of Hostilities - Kremlin

13:34 GMT 30.10.2026 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 30.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankTrilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Preparations for trilateral talks on Ukraine do not imply any commitment to limiting hostilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Preparations for talks do not imply any commitments to limit hostilities. We have repeatedly stated that we are against a ceasefire that would give the Ukrainians a respite," Peskov told reporters.
Kiev casts a shadow upon itself by attempting to attack Moscow during the Russia-Africa summit, but this does not complicate the preparations for trilateral talks on Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, it does not complicate things," Peskov said when asked whether drone strikes on Moscow were complicating preparations for a trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.
The Russian capital's layered air defense system is operating effectively, the spokesman added.
"But, of course, the Kiev regime is casting a shadow upon itself by doing this, because our guests [participants in the Russia-Africa summit] view it accordingly," Peskov said.
Moscow does not plan to raise the issue of attacks on Russian oil refineries during the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We will not. We are opposing this," Peskov said when asked whether the Russian delegation plans to raise the issue of Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries at the upcoming talks.
The Ukrainian forces' attacks on Russian oil refineries do not currently call into question the holding of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that there are no difficulties in agreeing on a date for the talks.
Russia is conducting the special military operation to deprive Kiev of the ability to carry out strikes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, attend the talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks on Ukraine to Resume After November 4
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