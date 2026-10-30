https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/regime-of-silence-in-humanitarian-mission-area-in-alyoshki-in-place---russian-ombudswoman-1124977981.html

Ceasefire in Alyoshki Humanitarian Mission Zone Holds - Russian Ombudswoman

Ceasefire in Alyoshki Humanitarian Mission Zone Holds - Russian Ombudswoman

Sputnik International

The regime of silence in the humanitarian mission area in Alyoshki remains in place, and no incidents have been recorded, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday.

2026-10-30T07:16+0000

2026-10-30T07:16+0000

2026-10-30T10:21+0000

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"The regime of silence in the humanitarian mission area in Alyoshki remains. No incidents were recorded. The Russian and Ukrainian sides are fully fulfilling their obligations," Lantratova told MAX.Lantratova said on Friday that she was traveling to Alyoshki, together with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.A large humanitarian aid convoy has been organized in Alyoshki, with 25 buses with at least 750 seats, Lantratova noted.Humanitarian aid for Alyoshki residents was assembled based on the needs of the people, the ombudswoman added.More than 50 medical specialists are working as part of the humanitarian mission in Alyoshki, she said."We have more than 50 employees working with us — these are doctors and paramedics who are ready to provide the necessary assistance," Lantratova stated, as quoted by the Vesti news agency.Two people, including a sapper, have died during demining operations on a road in the city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, the ombudswoman noted.She noted that all necessary security measures are currently in place."Our vital mission is to deliver the humanitarian aid that people need and to ensure their safety," the ombudsman added.There is high level of cooperation between Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets on the humanitarian operation in Alyoshki, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the information about the death of a Russian sapper during mine clearance in Alyoshki."The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed information from Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova about the death of a Russian serviceman while clearing mines on a road in Alyoshki, Kherson region," the statement said.According to the ministry, on October 28, during engineering reconnaissance and road cleaning to ensure the safety of the humanitarian convoy's routes to Alyoshki, Andrei Vedernikov, a sapper and sergeant of the 98th guards airborne division, was killed.On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the regime of silence was introduced by the Russian armed forces starting 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) on October 27 and the fire was stopped in the Kherson direction to prepare for a humanitarian operation in the Alyoshki area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/alyoshki-ceasefire-fully-observed--russian-rights-commissioner-1124972192.html

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yana lantratova, melania trump, moscow, russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, ceasefire, ceasefire monitoring