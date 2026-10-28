https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-ready-to-assist-africa-in-fight-against-terrorism---putin-1124969483.html

Russia Ready to Assist Africa in Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

Russia Ready to Assist Africa in Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is ready to assist Africa in the fight against terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2026-10-28T16:43+0000

2026-10-28T16:43+0000

2026-10-28T16:43+0000

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"We are open to dialogue on issues of peace and security, crisis resolution, and crisis prevention. We are ready to continue assisting our African partners in combating such universal challenges and threats as terrorism, cross-border crime, and drug trafficking," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of African organizations. Russia advocates for African countries to actively develop mutually beneficial ties with the the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Vladimir Putin said."At our table, we have two of the largest and most influential regional organizations in Eurasia, namely the EAEU, as I have already mentioned, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. These structures have accumulated a wealth of valuable experience in building integration, which, it seems, could be of interest to our African partners. Naturally, we support the idea of ​​African countries and organizations developing mutually beneficial ties with both EAEU and the CIS as actively as possible," Putin said.Russia will strive for more equitable representation of Africa in international organizations, Putin said.Diamond giant De Beers is increasingly seeking to cooperate with Russia, and Moscow supports it, Putin said."On one hand, De Beers is essentially our primary competitor, but on the other, they are increasingly keen to cooperate with us, partly because they are facing difficulties in the Western world, and they are now looking to build ties with Russia and our companies. We favor this, and we welcome such cooperation," Putin said during the tour.The French authorities have difficulty influencing the work of social networks in the country, and the current situation with protests is connected with this, Putin said.He recalled the January mass protests in Tehran, saying that they were initiated on social media."Since they [social media used for protest coordination] were neither run nor controlled by Iranian authorities, the only thing they [Iranian authorities] could do was turn everything off. That is what sovereignty means," Putin said.Countries should be able to regulate social media themselves, Putin added.On Wednesday, Putin toured an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge Russian solutions across key economic and social sectors. He had invited African leaders currently in Moscow for the Russia-Africa Summit to join him for the tour.The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-africa-to-adopt-action-plan-for-2027-2029-following-summit---putin-1124967233.html

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