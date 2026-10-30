https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russia-liberates-three-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124978619.html
Russia Frees Three Ukrainian Settlements in Week-Long Push
Russia Frees Three Ukrainian Settlements in Week-Long Push
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 2,400 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-30T09:12+0000
2026-10-30T09:12+0000
2026-10-30T09:16+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 38 armored combat vehicles, 67 vehicles, five field artillery guns and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to:In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 11 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out two massive and nine group strikes against Ukrainian military enterprises, logistics centers, energy facilities and transport, the ministry added.Russian forces liberated Obshcheye in the Zaporozhye region, Alisovka in the Kharkov region and Barilovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
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Russia Frees Three Ukrainian Settlements in Week-Long Push
09:12 GMT 30.10.2026 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 30.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 2,400 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 38 armored combat vehicles, 67 vehicles, five field artillery guns and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 1,575 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,390 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,585 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1155 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 205 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs, three air-launched cruise missiles, including two UK-made Storm Shadow missiles and one French-made SCALP, six Neptune long-range cruise missiles, as well as 6,900 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 11 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out two massive and nine group strikes against Ukrainian military
enterprises, logistics centers, energy facilities and transport, the ministry added.
Russian forces liberated Obshcheye in the Zaporozhye region, Alisovka in the Kharkov region and Barilovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry added.