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- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russia-liberates-three-ukrainian-settlements-in-a-week-1124978619.html
Russia Frees Three Ukrainian Settlements in  Week-Long Push
Russia Frees Three Ukrainian Settlements in  Week-Long Push
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 2,400 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 38 armored combat vehicles, 67 vehicles, five field artillery guns and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to:In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 11 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out two massive and nine group strikes against Ukrainian military enterprises, logistics centers, energy facilities and transport, the ministry added.Russian forces liberated Obshcheye in the Zaporozhye region, Alisovka in the Kharkov region and Barilovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-forces-liberate-chervony-yar-and-yulievka-settlements-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124917318.html
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Russia Frees Three Ukrainian Settlements in  Week-Long Push

09:12 GMT 30.10.2026 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 30.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr group of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr group of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 2,400 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 38 armored combat vehicles, 67 vehicles, five field artillery guns and 13 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.

This is in addition to:

Over 1,575 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,390 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,585 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1155 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 205 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs, three air-launched cruise missiles, including two UK-made Storm Shadow missiles and one French-made SCALP, six Neptune long-range cruise missiles, as well as 6,900 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 11 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out two massive and nine group strikes against Ukrainian military enterprises, logistics centers, energy facilities and transport, the ministry added.
Russian forces liberated Obshcheye in the Zaporozhye region, Alisovka in the Kharkov region and Barilovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Chervony Yar and Yulievka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
21 October, 10:07 GMT
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