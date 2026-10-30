https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/sudan-we-have-solid-evidence-ukraines-military-is-fighting-our-army-1124978272.html
Sudan: We Have Solid Evidence Ukraine's Military is Fighting Our Army
Sudan: We Have Solid Evidence Ukraine's Military is Fighting Our Army
Sputnik International
The Sudanese authorities have irrefutable evidence of the participation of the Ukrainian military in the armed conflict on the side of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the legitimate army, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem told Sputnik.
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"This is an extremely important issue. We have irrefutable evidence, physical evidence," Salem said, answering a question about the veracity of media reports about the presence of Ukrainian instructors training RSF fighters. Many international research institutions, including Western ones such as Yale University, have also confirmed these facts, the minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/moscow-ready-to-facilitate-entry-of-russian-companies-into-sudan---ambassador-1124942343.html
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Sudan: We Have Solid Evidence Ukraine's Military is Fighting Our Army
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sudanese authorities have irrefutable evidence of the participation of the Ukrainian military in the armed conflict on the side of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the legitimate army, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem told Sputnik.
"This is an extremely important issue. We have irrefutable evidence, physical evidence," Salem said, answering a question about the veracity of media reports about the presence of Ukrainian instructors training RSF fighters.
Many international research institutions, including Western ones such as Yale University, have also confirmed these facts, the minister said.
"Thus, the evidence of the involvement of Ukrainians, Colombians and other foreign citizens in this war is completely irrefutable," the minister added.