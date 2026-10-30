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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/sudan-we-have-solid-evidence-ukraines-military-is-fighting-our-army-1124978272.html
Sudan: We Have Solid Evidence Ukraine's Military is Fighting Our Army
Sudan: We Have Solid Evidence Ukraine's Military is Fighting Our Army
Sputnik International
The Sudanese authorities have irrefutable evidence of the participation of the Ukrainian military in the armed conflict on the side of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the legitimate army, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem told Sputnik.
2026-10-30T07:34+0000
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"This is an extremely important issue. We have irrefutable evidence, physical evidence," Salem said, answering a question about the veracity of media reports about the presence of Ukrainian instructors training RSF fighters. Many international research institutions, including Western ones such as Yale University, have also confirmed these facts, the minister said.
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Sudan: We Have Solid Evidence Ukraine's Military is Fighting Our Army

07:34 GMT 30.10.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaSudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sudanese authorities have irrefutable evidence of the participation of the Ukrainian military in the armed conflict on the side of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the legitimate army, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem told Sputnik.
"This is an extremely important issue. We have irrefutable evidence, physical evidence," Salem said, answering a question about the veracity of media reports about the presence of Ukrainian instructors training RSF fighters.
Many international research institutions, including Western ones such as Yale University, have also confirmed these facts, the minister said.

"Thus, the evidence of the involvement of Ukrainians, Colombians and other foreign citizens in this war is completely irrefutable," the minister added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Menfi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
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