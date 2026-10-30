https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/ukraine-resumes-attacks-on-russian-refineries-after-certain-pause---novak-1124979264.html
Ukraine Resumes Attacks on Russian Refineries After Certain Pause - Novak
Ukraine Resumes Attacks on Russian Refineries After Certain Pause - Novak
Sputnik International
Ukraine resumed attacks on Russian refineries after a certain pause, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
2026-10-30T12:59+0000
2026-10-30T12:59+0000
2026-10-30T12:59+0000
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"We had a pause for a while. And today, attacks [from Ukraine] on refineries have resumed and our enterprises are working to protect them," Novak said. Ukraine attacked three Russian refineries and one gas chemical complex today, Novak said, adding that one refinery received minor damages from the attack, but, in general, the air defense protection system worked.A government decree is being prepared to extend the ban on the export of diesel fuel from Russia until the end of January 2027, with certain exceptions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.Diesel fuel shipments from Russia to global markets will total 2.15 million tonnes in November, while the figure for October is expected to be 510,000 tonnes, the deputy prime minister added.Russia has enough winter diesel fuel, Novak also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-to-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-oil-refineries-logistics-energy-facilities-putin-1124886976.html
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Ukraine Resumes Attacks on Russian Refineries After Certain Pause - Novak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine resumed attacks on Russian refineries after a certain pause, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"We had a pause for a while. And today, attacks [from Ukraine] on refineries have resumed and our enterprises are working to protect them," Novak said.
Ukraine attacked three Russian refineries
and one gas chemical complex today, Novak said, adding that one refinery received minor damages from the attack, but, in general, the air defense protection system worked.
A government decree is being prepared to extend the ban on the export of diesel fuel from Russia until the end of January 2027, with certain exceptions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"Yes, a government directive is currently being prepared to extend the ban on diesel shipments until the end of January next year, effectively for another three months. At the same time, as was the case previously, specific exceptions will be made for supplies to global markets," Novak told reporters when whether the ban on Russian diesel exports would be extended.
Diesel fuel shipments from Russia to global markets will total 2.15 million tonnes in November, while the figure for October is expected to be 510,000 tonnes, the deputy prime minister added.
Russia has enough winter diesel fuel, Novak also said.