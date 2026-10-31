https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/us-has-no-specific-deadline-for-making-deal-with-iran-rubio-1124983111.html

US Has No Specific Deadline for Making Deal With Iran - Rubio

US Has No Specific Deadline for Making Deal With Iran - Rubio

Sputnik International

The United States has no specific deadline for achieving agreements with Iran, with US President Donald Trump being the one to make decision on further actions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.

2026-10-31T17:03+0000

2026-10-31T17:03+0000

2026-10-31T17:48+0000

world

us

marco rubio

iran

g20

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg

"As far as the talks are concerned, I don't know if there's a time frame. That's up to the president to make decisions with regards to these sorts of things. There are multiple talks, talks have actually never stopped. There's been active conversations going in some cases directly, but often through intermediaries," Rubio said at a press conference following the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.The United States is ready to look for a diplomatic solution to its conflict with Iran as long as it meets the national security interests, he added."If there is a diplomatic solution, we will be open to it, but obviously it cannot be one that endangers our national security," Rubio said.According to Rubio, has not made a decision on whether to resume strikes on Iran."He hasn't made a decision. I have no announcement in that regard with you today," Rubio said.Rubio argued that Trump did not take military action lightly and would prefer finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict with Iran."We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He has not made a decision… nor do we take any of it lightly. The president prefers not to do it that way. If he did he would have done it weeks ago, months ago. He prefers to solve it diplomatically," he told reporters.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.Rubio also mentioned that the US does not believe that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine are on the verge of reaching a peace deal."I do not think anyone here is claiming that we are on the verge of a negotiated settlement," he said.The United States consider it necessary to maintain contacts with Russia to achieve peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Rubio added.He argued that the US and Russia need to remain in contact regardless of disagreement in order to prevent escalation."It is important no matter what, putting everything else aside, that the United States and Russia have communications at some level because of the danger of escalation in the future," Rubio told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/iran-to-make-decision-on-talks-with-us-once-it-accepts-irans-terms---foreign-minister-1124982932.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russian-strikes-on-ukraines-defense-industry-and-energy-sector-strip-ukrainian-military-of-weapons--1124979862.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, marco rubio, iran, g20