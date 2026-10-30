https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russian-strikes-on-ukraines-defense-industry-and-energy-sector-strip-ukrainian-military-of-weapons--1124979862.html
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Defense Industry and Energy Sector Strip Ukrainian Military of Weapons
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Defense Industry and Energy Sector Strip Ukrainian Military of Weapons
Sputnik International
Russian forces are increasingly targeting Ukraine's military industrial complex and energy infrastructure in tandem to weaken Ukraine’s combat capabilities, military observer and former war correspondent Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
2026-10-30T15:47+0000
2026-10-30T15:47+0000
2026-10-30T15:47+0000
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“Russia targets the energy system because manufacturing drones and other weapons requires electricity above all else: to power machine tools used for machining components, to manufacture mines, and, especially, to run chemical plants that produce explosives,” Borzenko says.Russia is also striking factories that produce components for unmanned aerial vehicles. These include the Kiev Radio Plant and Trimen-Ukraine, which manufactures components for reconnaissance and strike drones, including long-range models.In addition to hitting factories belonging to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the energy infrastructure supplying them, Russia is also attacking transport routes used to move components and finished products, the pundit explains.“All of this can be monitored from space: transport routes, what is being transported and how, where the trucks are, where they are heading, what they are picking up, and where they are delivering it," Borzenko highlights.These systematic, coordinated strikes by Russian forces deprive the Ukrainian military of weapons and ammunition, thereby reducing its combat capabilities on the battlefield, the expert concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-strengthens-hand-in-ukraine-talks-with-recent-wave-of-large-scale-strikes--expert-1124920832.html
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russia, ukraine, kiev, europe, drone, military & intelligence, opinion, energy, weapons, volodymyr zelensky
russia, ukraine, kiev, europe, drone, military & intelligence, opinion, energy, weapons, volodymyr zelensky
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Defense Industry and Energy Sector Strip Ukrainian Military of Weapons
Russian forces are increasingly targeting Ukraine's military industrial complex and energy infrastructure in tandem to weaken Ukraine’s combat capabilities, military observer and former war correspondent Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
“Russia targets the energy system because manufacturing drones and other weapons requires electricity above all else: to power machine tools used for machining components, to manufacture mines, and, especially, to run chemical plants that produce explosives,” Borzenko says.
Russia is also striking factories that produce components for unmanned aerial vehicles. These include the Kiev Radio Plant and Trimen-Ukraine, which manufactures components for reconnaissance and strike drones
, including long-range models.
“Initially, Russia targeted sites where drones were assembled. It then began striking factories that could manufacture components for UAVs," he says. "So these are all carefully planned strikes."
In addition to hitting factories belonging to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the energy infrastructure supplying them, Russia is also attacking transport routes
used to move components and finished products, the pundit explains.
“All of this can be monitored from space: transport routes, what is being transported and how, where the trucks are, where they are heading, what they are picking up, and where they are delivering it," Borzenko highlights.
These systematic, coordinated strikes by Russian forces deprive the Ukrainian military of weapons and ammunition, thereby reducing its combat capabilities on the battlefield, the expert concludes.