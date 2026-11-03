https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/a-democrat-led-us-congress-what-could-it-mean-for-pakistan-1125033973.html
A Democrat-Led US Congress: What Could It Mean for Pakistan?
A Democrat-Led US Congress: What Could It Mean for Pakistan?
Sputnik International
Democrat control of the US Congress should do little to change Washington's policy toward Pakistan in binding terms, said Javed Hassan, commenting on the US midterm elections
2026-11-03T18:09+0000
2026-11-03T18:09+0000
2026-11-09T10:10+0000
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Asked what Pakistan can expect from US policy if Democrats take control of Congress, Hassan noted that congressional resolutions on Pakistan carry no binding force regardless of which party holds the majority. Any binding step would require legislation — such as the bipartisan Pakistan Democracy Act, which is still in committee. Such a bill would need approval from both chambers and the president's signature before becoming law.According to Hassan, a Democrat majority would therefore act mainly through hearings, oversight and leverage over appropriations. Democrat control would also likely place Gregory Meeks at the head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he added.Hassan also pointed to the bipartisan nature of pressure on democracy and human rights: the House passed H.Res.901 in June 2024 by 368-7, urging an independent investigation of the February 2024 election; a 62-member letter in October 2024 demanded Imran Khan's release; 42 lawmakers later urged visa bans and asset freezes on responsible officials; and an August 2026 letter on Khan's detention was signed by Republicans and Democrats alike. At the same time, he stressed, resolutions remain nonbinding whoever controls Congress.Asked whether the election could change Pakistan's role as a mediator between the US and Iran, Hassan said the role is unlikely to grow regardless of which party wins Congress. He noted that the role depends mainly on decisions by Trump, Iran and Qatar, since Congress has limited control over diplomacy. Qatar has been leading the mediation, with Pakistan supporting, but Pakistan is not sidelined and Iran's foreign minister recently thanked both countries. Pakistan hosted the first direct US-Iran talks in decades in April.Hassan pointed out that the Senate's Iran war powers resolution was defeated 49-50 in September, adding that no resolution of this kind has ever overcome a presidential veto.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/us-has-no-specific-deadline-for-making-deal-with-iran-rubio-1124983111.html
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A Democrat-Led US Congress: What Could It Mean for Pakistan?
18:09 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 09.11.2026)
Democrat control of the US Congress should do little to change Washington's policy toward Pakistan in binding terms, said Javed Hassan, former chairman of the Economic Advisory Group, commenting on the US midterm elections.
Asked what Pakistan can expect from US policy if Democrats take control of Congress, Hassan noted that congressional resolutions on Pakistan carry no binding force regardless of which party holds the majority. Any binding step would require legislation — such as the bipartisan Pakistan Democracy Act, which is still in committee. Such a bill would need approval from both chambers and the president's signature before becoming law.
According to Hassan, a Democrat majority would therefore act mainly through hearings, oversight and leverage over appropriations. Democrat control would also likely place Gregory Meeks at the head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he added.
Hassan also pointed to the bipartisan nature of pressure on democracy and human rights: the House passed H.Res.901 in June 2024 by 368-7, urging an independent investigation of the February 2024 election; a 62-member letter in October 2024 demanded Imran Khan's release; 42 lawmakers later urged visa bans and asset freezes on responsible officials; and an August 2026 letter on Khan's detention was signed by Republicans and Democrats alike. At the same time, he stressed, resolutions remain nonbinding whoever controls Congress.
Asked whether the election could change Pakistan's role as a mediator between the US and Iran, Hassan said the role is unlikely to grow regardless of which party wins Congress. He noted that the role depends mainly on decisions by Trump, Iran and Qatar, since Congress has limited control over diplomacy. Qatar has been leading the mediation, with Pakistan supporting, but Pakistan is not sidelined and Iran's foreign minister recently thanked both countries. Pakistan hosted the first direct US-Iran talks in decades in April.
Hassan pointed out that the Senate's Iran war powers resolution was defeated 49-50 in September, adding that no resolution of this kind has ever overcome a presidential veto.
"The role depends mainly on Trump, Tehran and Doha, since Congress has limited control over diplomacy," he said.