Democrats' Midterm Gains May Generate ‘Bad Compromise’ on Middle East - Expert
© Sputnik / Jim Lo ScalzoIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington
© Sputnik / Jim Lo Scalzo
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A Democratic House majority could constrain Trump’s Middle East agenda — and control of both chambers would give the Democrats “a much stronger voice,” French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
However, deep divisions over Israel and the wider region make a unified policy unlikely.
In the expert’s opinion:
the rising left wing largely opposes Israeli influence and finds common ground with MAGA Republicans who see Israel as overly powerful in US politics
conservative “middle-of-the-road” Democrats remain steadfastly pro-Israel
figures such as Senate contender Abdul El-Sayed embody the progressive challenge to the party’s old guard
potential “tacit” cross-party alliances could emerge, as some MAGA Republicans share progressives’ concerns about Israel’s influence
🇺🇸 Midterms loss could “profoundly limit” Trump’s foreign policy - Judge Andrew Napolitano If Democrats regain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, then they will have the ability limit Trump’s ability to finance the Iran war and military aid to Israel, while forcing the administration to restart aid to the Zelensky regime in Kiev. At the same time, a new wave of “endless investigations” will make it difficult for Trump to focus on foreign policy, Napolitano told Sputnik.— (@SputnikInt) October 28, 2026
Strong grassroots opposition on both sides of the aisle creates “a very strong reluctance to continue the war with Iran," argued the analyst.
Yet rather than a policy reversal, what’s potentially likely is “some bad compromise that will kick the can down the road,” the commentator noted.