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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/democrats-midterm-gains-may-generate-bad-compromise-on-middle-east---expert-1124997076.html
Democrats' Midterm Gains May Generate ‘Bad Compromise’ on Middle East - Expert
Democrats' Midterm Gains May Generate ‘Bad Compromise’ on Middle East - Expert
Sputnik International
A Democratic House majority could constrain Trump’s Middle East agenda — and control of both chambers would give the Democrats “a much stronger voice,” French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
2026-11-03T13:55+0000
2026-11-03T13:55+0000
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However, deep divisions over Israel and the wider region make a unified policy unlikely.In the expert’s opinion:Strong grassroots opposition on both sides of the aisle creates “a very strong reluctance to continue the war with Iran," argued the analyst.Yet rather than a policy reversal, what’s potentially likely is “some bad compromise that will kick the can down the road,” the commentator noted.
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Democrats' Midterm Gains May Generate ‘Bad Compromise’ on Middle East - Expert

13:55 GMT 03.11.2026
© Sputnik / Jim Lo ScalzoIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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A Democratic House majority could constrain Trump’s Middle East agenda — and control of both chambers would give the Democrats “a much stronger voice,” French political analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
However, deep divisions over Israel and the wider region make a unified policy unlikely.
In the expert’s opinion:
the rising left wing largely opposes Israeli influence and finds common ground with MAGA Republicans who see Israel as overly powerful in US politics
conservative “middle-of-the-road” Democrats remain steadfastly pro-Israel
figures such as Senate contender Abdul El-Sayed embody the progressive challenge to the party’s old guard
potential “tacit” cross-party alliances could emerge, as some MAGA Republicans share progressives’ concerns about Israel’s influence
Strong grassroots opposition on both sides of the aisle creates “a very strong reluctance to continue the war with Iran," argued the analyst.
Yet rather than a policy reversal, what’s potentially likely is “some bad compromise that will kick the can down the road,” the commentator noted.
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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