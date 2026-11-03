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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/ukraine-was-separated-from-russia-and-turned-into-a-tool-of-pressure--expert-1125001710.html
Ukraine Was Separated From Russia and Turned Into a Tool of Pressure – Expert
Ukraine Was Separated From Russia and Turned Into a Tool of Pressure – Expert
Sputnik International
The West had long sought to turn Ukraine into Russia’s geopolitical adversary, as Zbigniew Brzezinski outlined in The Grand Chessboard – a strategy conceived long before him, Bogdan Bezpalko, a political analyst and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, tells Sputnik.
2026-11-03T18:55+0000
2026-11-03T19:00+0000
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"By turning part of Russia’s [historic] territory – what we call Ukraine – into a hostile state with a Nazi ideology steeped in hatred of everything Russian, including its own Russian past and present-day Russian culture, Russia could be kept under constant restraint," he says.The first ideas of separating Ukraine from Russia emerged in the West as early as the 19th century, but at the time they met with resistance from the Malorossians ("Little Russians") – residents of what is now Ukraine, who were deeply loyal to Moscow.The situation changed dramatically over the course of the 20th century. By 1991, historic Russia had been broken up, with Ukraine, Belarus and vast swathes of territory separating from it, and some of those territories came under foreign influence.One tool of manipulation was shaping public opinion in Ukraine. After 1991, Ukraine lost much of its population and 60% of its GDP without any military conflict, yet Russia was blamed for it all.Until the information environment in Ukraine changes, it will be difficult to change this situation. The political class currently in power in Ukraine has an interest in preserving the entire system because it is what ensures its dominance, the pundit concludes.Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, Putin said that external forces had repeatedly sought to divide Russian society and break up Russia throughout its history to eliminate the country as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia’s peoples has been crucial to strengthening national sovereignty and preserving the country itself.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/ukraine-opens-case-over-torture-chambers-near-kiev-where-people-were-held-1124999640.html
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Ukraine Was Separated From Russia and Turned Into a Tool of Pressure – Expert

18:55 GMT 03.11.2026 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 03.11.2026)
© Igor PalkinIn this photo released by Russian Orthodox Church Press Service, Russian Orthodox Church priests walk to attend a religion service in the Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral marking the 1,034th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kyivan Rus, a loose federation of Slavic tribes that preceded the Russian state in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022.
In this photo released by Russian Orthodox Church Press Service, Russian Orthodox Church priests walk to attend a religion service in the Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral marking the 1,034th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kyivan Rus, a loose federation of Slavic tribes that preceded the Russian state in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Ekaterina Blinova
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The West had long sought to turn Ukraine into Russia’s geopolitical adversary, as Zbigniew Brzezinski outlined in The Grand Chessboard – a strategy conceived long before him, Bogdan Bezpalko, a political analyst and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, tells Sputnik.
"By turning part of Russia’s [historic] territory – what we call Ukraine – into a hostile state with a Nazi ideology steeped in hatred of everything Russian, including its own Russian past and present-day Russian culture, Russia could be kept under constant restraint," he says.
The first ideas of separating Ukraine from Russia emerged in the West as early as the 19th century, but at the time they met with resistance from the Malorossians ("Little Russians") – residents of what is now Ukraine, who were deeply loyal to Moscow.
The situation changed dramatically over the course of the 20th century. By 1991, historic Russia had been broken up, with Ukraine, Belarus and vast swathes of territory separating from it, and some of those territories came under foreign influence.
"Once Ukraine was separated from Russia, it could be turned into an instrument of pressure and drawn into a military conflict with the Russian Federation," Bezpalko stresses.
One tool of manipulation was shaping public opinion in Ukraine. After 1991, Ukraine lost much of its population and 60% of its GDP without any military conflict, yet Russia was blamed for it all.
"The people of Ukraine were convinced that they were fundamentally different – anthropologically, genetically, and in terms of their cultural and other origins and identity; that they had always been oppressed, and had been subjected to centuries of attempts to destroy them, and so on and so forth."
Until the information environment in Ukraine changes, it will be difficult to change this situation. The political class currently in power in Ukraine has an interest in preserving the entire system because it is what ensures its dominance, the pundit concludes.
Screenshot of a conscription-age Ukrainian man struggling against armed police during a large-scale mobilization raid in Kiev, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Opens Case Over Torture Chambers Near Kiev Where People Were Held
16:52 GMT
Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations on Tuesday, Putin said that external forces had repeatedly sought to divide Russian society and break up Russia throughout its history to eliminate the country as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia’s peoples has been crucial to strengthening national sovereignty and preserving the country itself.
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