https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/us-midterm-results-could-affect-latin-america-more-than-iran-policy--expert-1124999498.html
US Midterm Results Could Affect Latin America More Than Iran Policy – Expert
US Midterm Results Could Affect Latin America More Than Iran Policy – Expert
Sputnik International
Republicans retaining control of the US Congress in the midterm elections would benefit Latin America, Marc Little, a conservative political commentator and executive director of CURE America Action, tells Sputnik.
2026-11-03T16:55+0000
2026-11-03T16:55+0000
2026-11-03T16:55+0000
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"The effects of the Trump doctrine that are much broader than what most people see or understand would take affect," the pundit says.Little argues that the Trump administration's Donroe Doctrine is aimed at combating drug and human trafficking in the region.Any outcome of the midterm elections is unlikely to affect Washington's strategy in the Middle East, according to Little:When it comes to soaring gasoline and diesel prices in the wake of the Iran war, Little points out that "Democrats never cared about high gas prices." Under President Joe Biden, US gasoline prices reached a record high of approximately $5.02 per gallon in June 2022, while annual inflation hit 9.1%.
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US Midterm Results Could Affect Latin America More Than Iran Policy – Expert
Republicans retaining control of the US Congress in the midterm elections would benefit Latin America, Marc Little, a conservative political commentator and executive director of CURE America Action, tells Sputnik.
"The effects of the Trump doctrine that are much broader than what most people see or understand would take affect," the pundit says.
Little argues that the Trump administration's Donroe Doctrine is aimed at combating drug and human trafficking
in the region.
"There are many things that would be solidified if Republicans retain control in DC in the fight against these plagues on the human condition," he says.
Any outcome of the midterm elections is unlikely to affect Washington's strategy in the Middle East
, according to Little:
"I don’t believe the midterm results are going to impact the [Trump] administration’s response to Iran."
When it comes to soaring gasoline and diesel prices in the wake of the Iran war, Little points out that "Democrats never cared about high gas prices." Under President Joe Biden, US gasoline prices reached a record high of approximately $5.02 per gallon in June 2022, while annual inflation hit 9.1%.