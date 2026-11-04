International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/agenda-of-possible-meeting-between-putin-xi-trump-in-china-being-agreed-on---kremlin-1125012847.html
Agenda of Possible Meeting Between Putin, Xi, Trump in China Being Agreed On - Kremlin
Agenda of Possible Meeting Between Putin, Xi, Trump in China Being Agreed On - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The agenda for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China is being agreed upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T16:57+0000
2026-11-04T16:57+0000
world
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
donald trump
g20
xi jinping
us
russia
china
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg
"It is being agreed upon now," Peskov said on Channel One, answering the question of whether the agenda of a possible meeting of the leaders in China is already clear. Peskov noted that this issue is being coordinated with both the Chinese and US sides.There is no talk of continuing talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 in Miami after a possible meeting at the APEC summit sidelines, Peskov."No, this is out of the question yet," Peskov told Channel One, answering the question whether the leaders' negotiations at the G20 could be continued if the negotiations at the APEC summit were successful.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/china-in-contact-with-russia-us-about-potential-trilateral-meeting-in-shenzhen---foreign-ministry-1125005459.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45c5912f6bbfcfc671af1977b0c63c3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, g20, xi jinping, us, russia, china
dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, g20, xi jinping, us, russia, china

Agenda of Possible Meeting Between Putin, Xi, Trump in China Being Agreed On - Kremlin

16:57 GMT 04.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevAn aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia.
An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The agenda for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China is being agreed upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It is being agreed upon now," Peskov said on Channel One, answering the question of whether the agenda of a possible meeting of the leaders in China is already clear.
Peskov noted that this issue is being coordinated with both the Chinese and US sides.
There is no talk of continuing talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 in Miami after a possible meeting at the APEC summit sidelines, Peskov.
"No, this is out of the question yet," Peskov told Channel One, answering the question whether the leaders' negotiations at the G20 could be continued if the negotiations at the APEC summit were successful.
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
World
China in Contact With Russia, US About Potential Trilateral Meeting in Shenzhen - Foreign Ministry
08:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала