https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/agenda-of-possible-meeting-between-putin-xi-trump-in-china-being-agreed-on---kremlin-1125012847.html
Agenda of Possible Meeting Between Putin, Xi, Trump in China Being Agreed On - Kremlin
Agenda of Possible Meeting Between Putin, Xi, Trump in China Being Agreed On - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The agenda for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China is being agreed upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T16:57+0000
2026-11-04T16:57+0000
2026-11-04T16:57+0000
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"It is being agreed upon now," Peskov said on Channel One, answering the question of whether the agenda of a possible meeting of the leaders in China is already clear. Peskov noted that this issue is being coordinated with both the Chinese and US sides.There is no talk of continuing talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 in Miami after a possible meeting at the APEC summit sidelines, Peskov."No, this is out of the question yet," Peskov told Channel One, answering the question whether the leaders' negotiations at the G20 could be continued if the negotiations at the APEC summit were successful.
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Agenda of Possible Meeting Between Putin, Xi, Trump in China Being Agreed On - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The agenda for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China is being agreed upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It is being agreed upon now," Peskov said on Channel One, answering the question of whether the agenda of a possible meeting of the leaders in China is already clear.
Peskov noted that this issue is being coordinated with both the Chinese and US sides.
There is no talk of continuing talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 in Miami
after a possible meeting at the APEC summit sidelines, Peskov.
"No, this is out of the question yet," Peskov told Channel One, answering the question whether the leaders' negotiations at the G20 could be continued if the negotiations at the APEC summit were successful.