https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/cuba-may-top-us-foreign-policy-hit-list-after-midterms---brazilian-expert-1125008887.html
Cuba May Top US Foreign Policy Hit List After Midterms - Brazilian Expert
Cuba May Top US Foreign Policy Hit List After Midterms - Brazilian Expert
Sputnik International
Donald Trump may focus more attention on Cuba following the Republicans' midterm defeat, potentially strengthening Marco Rubio's position as a future presidential contender, Brazilian political analyst Vinicius Vieira told Sputnik.
2026-11-04T13:08+0000
2026-11-04T13:08+0000
2026-11-04T13:08+0000
americas
donald trump
us
marco rubio
cuba
brazil
colombia
republicans
congress
us midterms 2026
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095556855_0:247:3201:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5649bb9553ba28906a69d5ed0e1c2fad.jpg
According to the expert, Rubio's political ambitions could make Cuba a key focus of US policy, while his potential nomination over JD Vance might help Republicans regain Latino voters.Vieira also suggested that a Democrat-controlled Congress could scrutinize Trump's foreign policy more closely, potentially curtailing US operations in Latin America, including those targeting drug cartels in Colombia and Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/cuba-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-without-interference-in-internal-affairs--foreign-minister-1124799982.html
americas
cuba
brazil
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095556855_241:0:2972:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8389f0de1182743852b8a2da49f0198.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, us, marco rubio, cuba, brazil, colombia, republicans, congress, us midterms 2026
donald trump, us, marco rubio, cuba, brazil, colombia, republicans, congress, us midterms 2026
Cuba May Top US Foreign Policy Hit List After Midterms - Brazilian Expert
Donald Trump may focus more attention on Cuba following the Republicans' midterm defeat, potentially strengthening Marco Rubio's position as a future presidential contender, Brazilian political analyst Vinicius Vieira told Sputnik.
"I would not be surprised if all efforts regarding the domination of the Western Hemisphere now target Cuba only," Vieira stressed.
According to the expert, Rubio's political ambitions could make Cuba a key focus of US policy, while his potential nomination over JD Vance might help Republicans regain Latino voters.
Vieira also suggested that a Democrat-controlled Congress could scrutinize Trump's foreign policy more closely, potentially curtailing US operations in Latin America
, including those targeting drug cartels in Colombia and Venezuela.