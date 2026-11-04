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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/cuba-may-top-us-foreign-policy-hit-list-after-midterms---brazilian-expert-1125008887.html
Cuba May Top US Foreign Policy Hit List After Midterms - Brazilian Expert
Cuba May Top US Foreign Policy Hit List After Midterms - Brazilian Expert
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Donald Trump may focus more attention on Cuba following the Republicans' midterm defeat, potentially strengthening Marco Rubio's position as a future presidential contender, Brazilian political analyst Vinicius Vieira told Sputnik.
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According to the expert, Rubio's political ambitions could make Cuba a key focus of US policy, while his potential nomination over JD Vance might help Republicans regain Latino voters.Vieira also suggested that a Democrat-controlled Congress could scrutinize Trump's foreign policy more closely, potentially curtailing US operations in Latin America, including those targeting drug cartels in Colombia and Venezuela.
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Cuba May Top US Foreign Policy Hit List After Midterms - Brazilian Expert

13:08 GMT 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaA classic American car drives past the United States Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
A classic American car drives past the United States Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
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Donald Trump may focus more attention on Cuba following the Republicans' midterm defeat, potentially strengthening Marco Rubio's position as a future presidential contender, Brazilian political analyst Vinicius Vieira told Sputnik.
"I would not be surprised if all efforts regarding the domination of the Western Hemisphere now target Cuba only," Vieira stressed.
According to the expert, Rubio's political ambitions could make Cuba a key focus of US policy, while his potential nomination over JD Vance might help Republicans regain Latino voters.
Vieira also suggested that a Democrat-controlled Congress could scrutinize Trump's foreign policy more closely, potentially curtailing US operations in Latin America, including those targeting drug cartels in Colombia and Venezuela.
Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
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Cuba Ready for Dialogue With US Without Interference in Internal Affairs — Foreign Minister
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