https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russia-hits-cargo-ship-with-military-equipment-for-ukrainian-troops-in-black-sea--military-1125005906.html
Russia Hammers Cargo Ship With Military Equipment for Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
Russia Hammers Cargo Ship With Military Equipment for Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with military equipment intended for the armed forces of Ukraine at night in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T09:00+0000
2026-11-04T09:00+0000
2026-11-04T09:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
black sea
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
missile strike
drone strike
drone strikes
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124599357_0:139:3148:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_3481c7507429a66aef24259492a57711.jpg
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against the facilities of the energy complex of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck two electrical substations in the Kiev and Zhitomir regions at night, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russian-strikes-on-ukraines-defense-industry-and-energy-sector-strip-ukrainian-military-of-weapons--1124979862.html
ukraine
russia
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124599357_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bceda5817d34ba3d5bb7578c0bb79df9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, black sea, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, missile strike, drone strike, drone strikes
ukraine, russia, black sea, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, missile strike, drone strike, drone strikes
Russia Hammers Cargo Ship With Military Equipment for Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
09:00 GMT 04.11.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 04.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with military equipment intended for the armed forces of Ukraine at night in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against the facilities of the energy complex of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"In the waters of the Black Sea, in the area of eight kilometers southwest of Odessa, a dry cargo ship with military equipment intended for the armed forces of Ukraine was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck
two electrical substations in the Kiev and Zhitomir regions at night, the statement read.