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Russia Hammers Cargo Ship With Military Equipment for Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
Russia Hammers Cargo Ship With Military Equipment for Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with military equipment intended for the armed forces of Ukraine at night in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against the facilities of the energy complex of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck two electrical substations in the Kiev and Zhitomir regions at night, the statement read.
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Russia Hammers Cargo Ship With Military Equipment for Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea

09:00 GMT 04.11.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 04.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship with military equipment intended for the armed forces of Ukraine at night in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against the facilities of the energy complex of Ukraine and naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"In the waters of the Black Sea, in the area of eight kilometers southwest of Odessa, a dry cargo ship with military equipment intended for the armed forces of Ukraine was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck two electrical substations in the Kiev and Zhitomir regions at night, the statement read.
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Analysis
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Defense Industry and Energy Sector Strip Ukrainian Military of Weapons
30 October, 15:47 GMT
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