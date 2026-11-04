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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russia-open-to-joint-projects-with-us-only-if-beneficial-to-moscow--foreign-ministry-1125006127.html
Russia Open to Joint Projects With US Only If Beneficial to Moscow – Foreign Ministry
Russia Open to Joint Projects With US Only If Beneficial to Moscow – Foreign Ministry
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Russia is open to joint undertakings with the United States, but only if they are beneficial to Moscow, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky told Sputnik.
2026-11-04T09:07+0000
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"We have been and remain ready for ... the likely build-up of the sanctions and tariffs. At the same time, we remain open to implementing joint undertakings with the Americans where this is technically possible but only when it is needed and beneficial to us ourselves," Birichevsky said. In October, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev, said that Russia and the US are discussing a whole set of economic projects, and the agreement between the presidents on diesel fuel is just one of them. The list of projects Russia is discussing with the American side includes various projects in the Arctic: energy projects, projects in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector and other areas.
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Russia Open to Joint Projects With US Only If Beneficial to Moscow – Foreign Ministry

09:07 GMT 04.11.2026
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankThe national flags of Russia and the USA are seen on the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow, Russia.
The national flags of Russia and the USA are seen on the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is open to joint undertakings with the United States, but only if they are beneficial to Moscow, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky told Sputnik.
"We have been and remain ready for ... the likely build-up of the sanctions and tariffs. At the same time, we remain open to implementing joint undertakings with the Americans where this is technically possible but only when it is needed and beneficial to us ourselves," Birichevsky said.
In October, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev, said that Russia and the US are discussing a whole set of economic projects, and the agreement between the presidents on diesel fuel is just one of them. The list of projects Russia is discussing with the American side includes various projects in the Arctic: energy projects, projects in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector and other areas.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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