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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/tusk-offers-nawrocki-one-on-one-meeting-to-resolve-constitutional-crisis-1125006245.html
Tusk Offers Nawrocki One-on-One Meeting to Resolve Constitutional Crisis
Tusk Offers Nawrocki One-on-One Meeting to Resolve Constitutional Crisis
Sputnik International
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he had proposed a one-on-one meeting with President Karol Nawrocki to address the constitutional crisis.
2026-11-04T09:09+0000
2026-11-04T09:09+0000
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"I have proposed to the President that we meet one-on-one this week to consider how to reduce this tension in the long term," Tusk said on Tuesday, adding that "we will likely continue to hold different views on many issues, but we both share a sense of collective responsibility, both the President and I." He specified that he would like to meet with Nawrocki without the presence of the press. Tusk also expressed hope that the meeting with Nawrocki will help find a legal solution to prevent future political upheaval. However, he acknowledged that a solution to the crisis that would satisfy all parties to the conflict does not exist. The political crisis concerning the Constitutional Tribunal, whose members were appointed under the country's previous leadership, has escalated sharply following an attempt by the current administration, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to remove the Tribunal's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, and his deputy, Bartlomiej Sochanski, from their posts. Poland's Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Zurek, has formally submitted a 224-page motion to the Tribunal, accompanied by 50 volumes of case files, requesting that their immunity be lifted so they may face criminal prosecution for alleged obstruction of justice and abuse of power.
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poland, donald tusk, political crisis, constitutional crisis

Tusk Offers Nawrocki One-on-One Meeting to Resolve Constitutional Crisis

09:09 GMT 04.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankDonald Tusk
Donald Tusk - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he had proposed a one-on-one meeting with President Karol Nawrocki to address the constitutional crisis.
"I have proposed to the President that we meet one-on-one this week to consider how to reduce this tension in the long term," Tusk said on Tuesday, adding that "we will likely continue to hold different views on many issues, but we both share a sense of collective responsibility, both the President and I."
He specified that he would like to meet with Nawrocki without the presence of the press. Tusk also expressed hope that the meeting with Nawrocki will help find a legal solution to prevent future political upheaval.
However, he acknowledged that a solution to the crisis that would satisfy all parties to the conflict does not exist.
The political crisis concerning the Constitutional Tribunal, whose members were appointed under the country's previous leadership, has escalated sharply following an attempt by the current administration, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to remove the Tribunal's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, and his deputy, Bartlomiej Sochanski, from their posts. Poland's Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Zurek, has formally submitted a 224-page motion to the Tribunal, accompanied by 50 volumes of case files, requesting that their immunity be lifted so they may face criminal prosecution for alleged obstruction of justice and abuse of power.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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