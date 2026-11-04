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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/ukraines-national-police-say-suspended-officers-after-nabu-searches-1125012737.html
Ukraine’s National Police Say Suspended Officers After NABU Searches
Ukraine’s National Police Say Suspended Officers After NABU Searches
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s National Police said on Wednesday that they had suspended the officers searched by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
2026-11-04T16:55+0000
2026-11-04T16:55+0000
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"By decision of the National Police leadership, officers who were subject to the relevant investigative measures have been suspended from their duties pending an internal investigation," the National Police said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media outlet reported, citing law-enforcement sources, that NABU was searching the premises of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s main directorate of internal security. The report said the investigative actions came amid an attempt to search the premises of Serhii Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s department for the protection of national statehood. Searches were also underway at the premises of Oleksandr Kovalchuk, first deputy head of the department’s main directorate.On Wednesday, NABU said that officials from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), police and the Prosecutor General’s Office were involved in providing "protection" to fraudulent call centers. NABU also said that during searches authorized by the High Anti-Corruption Court, an SBU official threatened its employees with a weapon and obstructed the searches.
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ukrainian security service (sbu), national police, ukraine, suspension

Ukraine’s National Police Say Suspended Officers After NABU Searches

16:55 GMT 04.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankA car of the Ukrainian police in Kiev. (File)
A car of the Ukrainian police in Kiev. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s National Police said on Wednesday that they had suspended the officers searched by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
"By decision of the National Police leadership, officers who were subject to the relevant investigative measures have been suspended from their duties pending an internal investigation," the National Police said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media outlet reported, citing law-enforcement sources, that NABU was searching the premises of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s main directorate of internal security. The report said the investigative actions came amid an attempt to search the premises of Serhii Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s department for the protection of national statehood. Searches were also underway at the premises of Oleksandr Kovalchuk, first deputy head of the department’s main directorate.
On Wednesday, NABU said that officials from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), police and the Prosecutor General’s Office were involved in providing "protection" to fraudulent call centers. NABU also said that during searches authorized by the High Anti-Corruption Court, an SBU official threatened its employees with a weapon and obstructed the searches.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) headquarters in Kiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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Ukrainian Security Officers, Prosecutor's Office Linked to Scam Call Centers – NABU
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